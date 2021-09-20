Revelations about the sprawling Chinese influence networks around the world

The Strategic Research Institute of the Military School (Irsem) published a 650-page report on China’s impressive networks of influence around the world, reports Radio France.

It is to be speechless. In a few years, China has woven immense networks of influence like a web.

The Strategic Research Institute of the Military School (Irsem) looked into this subject and published a 650-page report, consulted in preview by Radio France. In an article published Monday, September 20, she focuses on Chinese disinformation operations. They were carried out thanks to networks marked by ultra-rapid professionalization. In addition to traditional and legal relays, such as diasporas, diplomats, universities or even the cinema, China also resorts to large-scale disinformation operations. Sometimes millions of people are involved in the spread of fake news.

To do this, China has an influential operations headquarters: the People’s Army 311 base. Based in Fuzhou in the south of the country, she hides behind the address of a nearby swimming pool. With nine units identified by the report, it conducts influence operations through radio stations, publishing houses, universities. Even more monumental, list Radio France. To achieve its ends, it does not hesitate to pay anonymous people. This army of trolls receives from a few cents to the equivalent of a few tens of euros to spread false information.

Professional trolls

The report puts the number of Chinese citizens paid full-time to relay propaganda from Beijing at two million. They would be some 20 million to work part-time, as needed. Enough to flood social networks and give the illusion that these are spontaneous movements. In addition to Internet users, China can count on many sites, such as those of the Qiqi and Happytify networks, indicates Radio France. The Middle Kingdom has also outsourced hundreds of “content farms”. In Malaysia, in particular.





It is thanks to its networks that in March 2020, the Chinese authorities mounted a disinformation operation to accuse the United States of being at the origin of the Covid-19 pandemic. This was based on the fictitious work of a renowned “scientist” Larry Romanoff. According to the report, if the latter exists, the Canadian is, in fact, import-export in Calgary and is known in particular for having created a conspiratorial site in Shanghai.

Links with the foundation of Jean-Pierre Raffarin

Among the favorite targets of China, which is stepping up its actions against Taiwan and Canada, Sweden owes its status to its geographical position. It is the gateway to the Arctic and Europe, but also to its cutting-edge technological sectors or to its image as a model country. According to the report, France is not a priority for China, although it keeps a close eye on New Caledonia. The Chinese networks would put this area under their control, and at the same time, its nickel resources, indicates Radio France. However, Beijing has close links with certain publishing houses, foundations or think tanks based in France. In particular, the publishing house La Route de la Soie and its journal Dialogue Chine France, which is published by an organization linked to the Chinese Communist Party. The Prospective and Innovation Foundation chaired by Jean-Pierre Raffarin, the Iris think tank which, on certain occasional events, does not hesitate to relay Beijing’s positions either.

To gain a foothold on the African continent and find allies there, China has finally opted for another method. Over the past fifty years, Chinese companies have built or renovated 186 government buildings in Africa, including Namibia, Angola, Ghana, Uganda. 24 presidential or prime ministerial palaces took advantage of Chinese favors. The report also lists the creation of sensitive government telecommunications networks and computer equipment for 35 governments.

Yet, according to the report’s authors, China’s all-out strategy is often ineffective or even counterproductive. The choice of aggressiveness tarnishes its image in a lasting way abroad, even if Beijing’s priority remains full control of the situation inside the country.