Roger Federer wants to play again in 2022

No one knows today when Roger Federer will reappear on a tennis court in training, or even in a tournament, but one thing is certain, the man (one of the three) with the twenty Grand Slam titles hears well get back in shape, racket in hand, in 2022.
After the sad end of his quarter-final at the last Wimbledon, on July 7, against the Polish Hubert Hurkacz (6-3, 7-6, 6-0), Roger Federer had to resolve to a third surgery on a right knee already treated in 2016 and 2020 but which was no longer able to bring it to the desired level. On August 8, the icon celebrated its fortieth anniversary, but the Balois has not yet said its last word.
“The worst is behind me”
Monday, in Zurich, on the sidelines of a meeting with one of its sponsors (Mercedez-Benz), “RF” expressed his sadness at not being able to defend the colors of Europe at the Laver Cup, fourth in the name, which will take place this weekend in Boston, but he was especially optimistic. The RTS (Swiss radio television) thus relayed his remarks: “I’m doing very well, rehabilitation is ongoing. The worst is behind me and I look forward to the rest. “
He knows his situation demands ” still a little patience “, but he has set a first meeting for September 2022, since he intends to be on the ground, at the O2 Arena in London, for the fifth edition of the event he helped create in 2017. “One of my goals is to do everything possible to participate in this competition next year. “ This one and undoubtedly others, therefore.