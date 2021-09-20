Roger Federer wants to play again in 2022

Monday, in Zurich, on the sidelines of a meeting with one of its sponsors (Mercedez-Benz), “RF” expressed his sadness at not being able to defend the colors of Europe at the Laver Cup, fourth in the name, which will take place this weekend in Boston, but he was especially optimistic. The RTS (Swiss radio television) thus relayed his remarks: “I’m doing very well, rehabilitation is ongoing. The worst is behind me and I look forward to the rest. “