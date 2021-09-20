Roll on Sunday: Pierre Arditi and his wife Evelyne Bouix accomplices against Anne Roumanoff

A week after the rebroadcast of the program dedicated to Jean-Paul Belmondo, following his death on September 6, France 2 is broadcasting again an unpublished Roll on Sunday and Roll on next Sunday. On Sunday September 19, 2021, viewers will once again be able to discover prestigious guests on the famous red sofa of presenter Michel Drucker.

The 79-year-old host first received three distinguished guests. Amanda Lear made her happy to come to Gabriel Studio to talk about her return to the theater in What happened to Bette Davis and Joan Crawford? She shares the poster with Michel Fau (who is also directing the play which is being performed at the Théâtre de la Porte Saint-Martin). She will also undoubtedly evoke her comeback in song planned for October, with her twentieth studio album called Tuberosis. She will resume there from Julien Doré, Barbara or Serge Gainsbourg.





The music will also be at the rendezvous with the coming of the author, composer and performer Gauvain Sers who released his third opus Your place in this world. His new tour to promote it was launched on September 17, in Rouen. Finally, there will be humor with Marc-Antoine Lebret who will talk about his new show. Without forgetting the presence of the cartoonist Emmanuel Chaunu.

In Roll on next Sunday, viewers will have the pleasure of meeting Anne Roumanoff. The comedian – freshly ousted from Europe 1 – will give exceptional performances of his show on September 28, 29, 30 and October 1 and 3 Everything is almost fine at Bobino. She will then present it throughout France. Pierre Arditi and his wife Evelyne Bouix will come to evoke the room Shouldn’t say it! directed by Salomé Lelouch, the actress’s daughter. The artistic director, lyricist, composer and singer Pierre Billon also responded present. No doubt he will evoke his late friend Johnny Hallyday. Finally, the public will find the mentalist Viktor vincent.