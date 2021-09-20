Rolls-Royce flies its all-electric plane for 15 minutes

Rolls-Royce has just successfully completed an important phase of the Research & Development process for its Spirit of Innovation concept, the name given to its 100% electric aircraft.

Rolls-Royce jet engines are ubiquitous in aviation, which doesn’t stop the company from thinking about the future and the electric aircraft. Beginner “an intensive flight test phase” during which will be collected “valuable performance data on the aircraft’s power supply and propulsion system”, Rolls-Royce thus flew for the first time – and for 15 minutes – the Spirit of Innovation, the name given to its conceptual aircraft.

It is a single-seater plane that takes “the most powerful battery ever assembled for an aircraft”, indicates the company. It is a battery made up of 6000 cells associated with three engines united in a single group, providing an output of around 400 kW which is equivalent to more than 500 horsepower according to Rolls-Royce. Ultimately, the company aims for a cruising speed of around 500 km / h.

For aviation, this maiden flight is an important moment that should have already happened a year ago. Indeed, the initial flight had been postponed by Rolls-Royce and its taxiing tests only took place six months ago. A delay taken while the company is also working on other concepts of electric planes: one with Tecnam which will be an air taxi with passengers, the other with Airbus and Siemens. If these companies are stepping up their research and development on electric aircraft, it is obviously to respond to criticisms of this extremely carbon-intensive mode of transport and to anticipate a future in which fossil fuels will be increasingly scarce and more expensive.

A weight problem

In addition to batteries and motors, one of the main challenges for the electric aviation industry is the weight of the machines. Because if we can add a few tens or hundreds of kilos of components to an electric car without too much problem, the weight of the planes is much more difficult to modify if we want to keep a minimum payload and be able to board the pilot, passengers and luggage. So, adding a few hundred pounds to most small carriers is like pinning them to the ground.

The British Aerospace Technology Institute, which half finances Rolls-Royce’s work, is not mistaken and wants all aspects of the aircraft of the future to be studied to achieve 100% passenger planes. sufficiently autonomous to provide commercial links. Over what distance exactly? We don’t know yet. Nevertheless, the CEO of Rolls-Royce is ambitious: “It’s not just about breaking a world record; the battery and propulsion technology developed for this program has exciting applications for the urban air mobility market.” His dream, to make the “Zero Emission Jet” a reality.