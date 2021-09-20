Roselyne Bachelot announces nearly 30 million euros in aid for freelance journalists

“The platform allowing the submission, by eligible freelance journalists, of their application for assistance, will be put online on September 30, 2021”, according to the Ministry of Culture.

Roselyne Bachelot announced, Monday, September 20, aid of 29.5 million euros over two years for freelance journalists who have suffered a decline in activity and income linked to the Covid-19 health crisis. Financial aid was created “in conjunction with the journalists’ organizations consulted”, specifies the Ministry of Culture in a press release. The decree establishing it was published in the Official Journal on September 12, 2021 and “sets the eligibility conditions”, as well as “its calculation methods”.

The journalists concerned must in particular “have received at least five monthly freelance reports during the year 2019, have received in 2019 an annual amount of gross freelance income greater than or equal to 3,000 euros” and “have suffered a decrease in annual freelance income between the year 2019 and the year in respect of which the aid is paid”, according to the text.





“The platform allowing eligible freelance journalists to submit their application for assistance will be online on September 30, 2021”, adds the ministry. “Applicants will be able to submit their file until October 31, 2021 for the assistance that will be paid for loss of income” suffered in 2020. “After this date, they will be informed of the amount of aid that will be allocated to them and which will be paid out in 2021”, completes the ministry. The aid paid for the year 2021 will be in 2022, according to the decree.