    Good plan news RTX 3060 Ti in stock at € 619

    Rarely, TopAchat has a few nvidia RTX 3060 Ti graphics cards in stock for just $ 619. We are more used to seeing them at more than 700 or 800 € at the moment (well, when there is …).

    In September 2021, graphics card prices remain very high. We even notice that they are higher than in August and that the availability is very low. Also, when an offer appears on the much sought after RTX 3060 Ti, you should not let it go, unless of course you can wait as the situation should normalize from 2023.

    Update 17:55: Stock of Gigabyte RTX 3060 Ti OC on TopBiz:
    Buy the RTX 3060 Ti Gigabyte OC for 659 € on TopBiz

    Update 09/20 15:59: RTX 3060 Ti KFA2 is out of stock on TopBuy

    09/20 at 2:52 p.m. : From
    RTX 3060 Ti KFA2
    in stock on TopAchat at € 619


    THE NVIDIA RTX 3060 TI GPU

    Presented as “10 times faster than the GTX 1060” (on certain games with RayTracing activated), the 3060 Ti constitutes the heart of the range of new RTX 3000 versions. This graphics card integrates 8 GB of GDDR6 and is equipped with 101 tensor -core dedicated to DLSS.

    It thus allows Watch Dogs Legion to run, with RTX and DLSS activated in 4K at 60 FPS for example, and is perfect for running all current games in full HD with full details. More comfortable in RayTracing than its competitor from AMD, the RX 6600XT, it is nevertheless quite rare on the market with very low availability and very high prices.

    The KFA2 GeForce RTX 3060 Ti (1-Click OC)

    This dual fan card emphasizes cooling. KFA2 has indeed equipped its product with 2 fans of 102mm with 11 blades and also puts forward a controlled noise level. Connectivity level, there is an HDMI 2.1 port and three DisplayPort 1.4a. The manufacturer recommends a power supply of at least 550W. As a bonus, a small wired mouse is offered.

    This page contains affiliate links to some products that JV has selected for you. Each purchase you make by clicking on one of these links will not cost you more, but the e-merchant will pay us a commission.
    Find out more.


    Stuart

