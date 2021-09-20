Hardware news Samsung, Sony, LG… the ranking of the most reliable TVs

This year, and for the fourth time in a row, Fnac Darty is once again releasing its after-sales service barometer, which provides more information on product reliability. The latter is particularly interesting in particular in terms of Smart TV. Samsung, LG, Sony, TCL, and Philips have taken a hard look at who builds the most durable TV.

This study on the various products passed by Darty after-sales service compiles all the repairs and exchanges carried out. With these data, LaboFnac was able to identify the most reliable and durable.

No less than 41,000 Darty customers who made a purchase between July 5 and August 27, 2021, were needed to establish this study. In addition to these, more than 720,000 interventions, carried out from August 2020 to July 2021 under the two-year warranty, are added to this barometer.

This made it possible to establish criteria and obtain a global view on no less than 76 types of devices present at Darty. And it is from this that Fnac Darty was able to establish its 2021 after-sales service barometer.

As part of its study, several criteria were retained and developed in order to be able to factually distinguish the different products. First of all, three first criteria were used as a basis:

The average age during an intervention

The availability of spare parts

The duration of use before repair or replacement

In addition to these, four others were developed specifically for this study in order to distinguish the different products. And thus better understand the concept of sustainability. What makes that we find:

Reliability: the latter is expressed with a base index of 100 (100 being the expected standard for the product. A lower score signifying an insufficiency and a higher score a superior quality). This data is obtained by dividing the number of devices exchanged or repaired by the After-Sales Service over the entire period between 2020 and 2021 and over all the products present in the 1st and 2nd year of warranty.

The repair rate: this score is expressed as a percentage and is obtained by dividing the number of repairs made with spare parts over the number of total repairs including those where a product is exchanged. This makes it possible to obtain the distribution between devices repaired with spare parts and those which have been replaced by new products. Thus, the higher this repair rate, the more likely it is that your product will be repaired with spare parts. Conversely, the lower it is, the more likely it is that your device will be changed to a new one in the event of breakage.

Repairability: just like reliability, this score is expressed on a base index of 100. This criterion is obtained based on the repair rate and by adding the length of time the parts are available. As a result, the higher this index, the more likely it is that your product will be repaired without being changed.

Durability : this last criterion compiles all the criteria mentioned above. The higher the durability, the less risk of your device breaking down, having to be replaced to new in case of failure etc.

On the Smart TV side, it is Samsung which comes largely to the head of the scores followed by Sony and Philips which comes to close this podium.





1. Samsung – 132

2. Sony – 121

3. Philips – 120

4. LG – 102

5. Sharp – 94

6. TCL – 91

7. Brands – 72

8. JVC – 69

9. Xiaomi – 65

Durability Score: 132

Reliability: 114

Repairability: 151

Parts availability: 7 years

With all of its indices above the standard, Samsung throne on the ranking of this barometer of after-sales service 2021. We note in particular the availability time of parts which is 7 years. So you can invest without worrying about having to abandon your television following a defect. And with repairability exceeding 151, Smart TVs frequently find their way home, free of their breakdowns.

Durability Score: 121

Reliability: 125

Repairability: 117

Parts availability: 2 years

Despite the availability of parts over 2 years, it is thanks to the reliability of their Smart TVs that Sony manages to climb to second place in this ranking.

Durability Score: 120

Reliability: 112

Repairability: 128

Parts availability: 5 years

With higher parts availability than Sony, Philips is in third place by a hair’s breadth. With only 1 point of difference with the second, Philips manages to maintain this position thanks to the repairability of its Smart TVs.

