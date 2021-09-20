PSG continues to flawlessly in the league. Opposed to OL at the end of the 6th day of Ligue 1, the Rouge & Bleu won on the wire thanks to a goal from Mauro Icardi’s header (2-1). With this success, the capital club has five points (18 pts) ahead of its runner-up, OM (13 pts, one game less). After the meeting, the hero of the evening, Mauro Icardi, returned to his achievement, at the microphone of Prime Video.

My goal ?





Icardi: “You had to be there. The decision is taken per second. Of course this is not easy even if it seems to be. You had to be there and put your head to win the match. “

What feeling to score at this point in the match?

Icardi: ” I am very happy to have been able to score. The team were looking to create chances and score that goal. We knew we were playing against a great team, we tried a lot to win this match. Winning at the last minute is necessarily something strong. We know we can still improve. We’ll be doing it all this week in training. We try to be the best. “

One of his best evenings at PSG?

Icardi: ” No I do not know. Maybe it will be the next one (laughs). Scoring goals is the attacker’s job and it’s my way of responding on the pitch. “