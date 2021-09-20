Serie A: first fall for Roma Mourinho, Lazio snatches a draw

In the rain, and even the hail, Roma finally lost their footing. Antonin Barak equalized, despite a first reflex stop by Rui Patricio (49th). Then Hellas took the advantage on a number of Gianluca Caprapri, who fixed Mancini before finding the small opposite net from the left side (54 ‘). Mourinho exulted during the equalization of his team, on a goal against his camp of Ilic, which badly cleared a cross from Pellegrini, again him, to Abraham (58th). But his joy was short-lived. Verona regained the advantage on a sumptuous goal from Faraoni, in half-volley from entering the area (63 ‘). Rui Patricio even prevented Caprari from making the break (72nd). Roma fall from the podium.



