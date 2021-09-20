Serie A: first fall for Roma Mourinho, Lazio snatches a draw

First defeat for Mourinho with AS Roma
It is the end of the state of grace for José Mourinho at AS Rome. While the Romans had won their first six official matches this season under the Portuguese, the series ended on Sunday. They lost on Hellas Verona (2-3), who had lost all three of their Serie A matches, but regained momentum with his new coach Igor Tudor.
Jostled from the start, despite a header from Cristante on the top of the bar (16th), Roma was able to thank their goalkeeper Rui Patricio or the awkwardness of the opposing attackers. Its captain Lorenzo Pellegrini, impressive activity and talent, opened the scoring against the course of the game with a heel on a cross from Karsdorp (36th).
In the rain, and even the hail, Roma finally lost their footing. Antonin Barak equalized, despite a first reflex stop by Rui Patricio (49th). Then Hellas took the advantage on a number of Gianluca Caprapri, who fixed Mancini before finding the small opposite net from the left side (54 ‘). Mourinho exulted during the equalization of his team, on a goal against his camp of Ilic, which badly cleared a cross from Pellegrini, again him, to Abraham (58th). But his joy was short-lived. Verona regained the advantage on a sumptuous goal from Faraoni, in half-volley from entering the area (63 ‘). Rui Patricio even prevented Caprari from making the break (72nd). Roma fall from the podium.
Lazio snatch a point against Cagliari
Also opposed to an opponent in difficulty, who has just changed coach (Walter Mazzarri has been appointed), Lazio Rome came out with a point against Cagliari (2-2). Heckled during the first half hour, Lazio opened the scoring just before half-time through the 5th goal of the season in Serie A from Ciro Immobile (45th), who uncrossed his head on a center deposited by Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.
But Cagliari equalized a few seconds after the start of the second half thanks to Joao Pedro, after a very good one-two with Razvan Marin (46th). Keita Baldé then gave the advantage to the Sardinians, on a service from Joao Pedro (62nd). Lazio, beaten this week by Galatasaray in the Europa League (0-1), was able to snatch a point on a beautiful strike from Danilo Cataldi (83rd).