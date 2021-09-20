Serie A – Juventus hung by Milan (1-1), still no victory for the Turinese

Victory will wait. While it has long imagined winning for the first time this season in Serie A, Juventus finally had to settle for a draw at home against AC Milan (1-1), for this shock of the 4th day of Serie A. Two points lost due to the equalizer of Ante Rebic, at the entrance of the last quarter of an hour, which responded to the opening of the score of Morata.

A frustrating result for both teams. Milan allowing the opportunity to take control of the championship alone. Juventus becoming an unlikely relegation, installed in eighteenth place with two small points, eight lengths behind the Rossoneri.

Serie A “Magic Mike”, “Iron Mike”: With Maignan, Milan has already forgotten Donnarumma Yesterday At 9:15 PM

A first successful for Juve

Reinvigorated by his Champions League victory in Malmö in the Champions League last Tuesday (0-3), Massimiliano Allegri’s team got off to a perfect start. More enterprising, she quickly opened the scoring on a counter. Well launched by Dybala, Morata presented himself against Maignan and cheated on him with a nice little stung ball (1-0, 4th).

The rest was of the same ilk. With Juventus throwing himself quickly forward, probably having his best first period of the season. But Maignan saved his family from the break against Morata (17th) and Dybala (18th).





Kalulu missed the match point …

A godsend for the Rossoneri who showed a different face after the break. Making their collective already well developed speak. But with the combined absences of Ibrahimovic, hampered by the Achilles tendon, and Olivier Giroud, affected in the back, Stefano Pioli’s men have long struggled to put themselves in advantageous shooting situations. Until the recovery of the head on a corner from Rebic who catapulted the ball into the back of the net with the help of the post (1-1, 76th).

Milan could even have pulled off the perfect shot, with their French right-back Pierre Kalulu. The former Lyonnais had the match point. But his shot was rejected by Szczesny who closed the angle (86th). What finally to appreciate this little point obtained to the Old Lady. Even though she is having her worst start to the Serie A season in 60 years.

Ante Rebic at Juventus-Milan (1-1) in Serie A Credit: Getty Images

Champions League It was hot but Liverpool brought down Milan 09/15/2021 At 8:59 PM