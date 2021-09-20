Several thousand people rallied against covid measures in Winterthur: news from September 18

The essential

This Saturday takes place a manifestation of anti-measures covid in Winterthur. No skidding was observed.

TO Melbourne, the police carried out at least 200 arrests after a rally of opponents of health measures.

On Friday, the Federal Council announced a tightening of entry conditions into Switzerland. From Monday, any unvaccinated or unhealed person must present proof of a negative test upon arrival in Switzerland. Between four and seven days later, she will have to do a new test, at her expense. Border areas are not affected.

See our follow-up of the day on Friday.

■ Cuddle scenes at the Winterthur event

Christoph Pfluger, co-founder of the association “Les Amis de la Constitution”, wanted to beat the “world record for hugs” during the demonstration against the covid measures. He asked those present to hug each other – which many did, reporters from the Landbote.

The protest took place peacefully, according to the newspaper, which counted at least 3,000 participants. The speeches mainly targeted the vaccination against Covid-19 as well as the measures of the Federal Council. The satirist Andreas Thiel, for example, compared the “totalitarian measures” of the Federal Council to the medieval Inquisition. Speakers also argued in favor of the referendum against the Covid-19 law, on which the Swiss are called to vote on November 28.

■ Tenth Saturday of “refractory” demonstrations in France

“The refractory Gauls will resist,” pledged again protesters anti-health pass in France. Nearly 200 gatherings are planned across the country, for the tenth consecutive weekend.

According to a police source, 17,000 demonstrators were expected Saturday in Paris and 80,000 to 120,000 in the rest of the country.

■ Opponents of anti-covid measures gathered in Winterthur

Hundreds of opponents of the anti-Covid measures gathered in Winterthur on Saturday afternoon. The demonstration, which was authorized, was organized in particular by the “Freiheitstrychler”, present with their own security service.

Demonstrators, including many children, rallied against “censorship” and “vaccine dictatorship” in Neumarkt, in downtown Winterthur. “The corona pandemic is a plan to erect the digital dictatorship”, one could read on a sign. On another, there was talk of apartheid in Switzerland.

Read also:

Covid certificate: anger roars in the streets

Health Minister Alain Berset has been portrayed as a dictator or the devil. A sign comparing him to Hitler was seen. Many messages of a religious nature were readable and religious literature was distributed, a journalist from the Keystone-ATS agency noted on the spot.

Almost no one wore a mask. Ahead of the event, the presence of speakers such as satirist Andreas Thiel and Philipp Gut, former deputy editor-in-chief of the weekly “Weltwoche” was announced.

■ Slips during an anti-covid protest in Melbourne

Hundreds of protesters were arrested and police injured on Saturday in Melbourne, Australia, in violent clashes with protesters opposed to containment.

The police used pepper spray and made more than 200 arrests, in the second most populous city of the country where hundreds of people violated the obligation to stay at home to demonstrate, recalls AFP .

Melbourne is experiencing its sixth lockdown since the start of the pandemic and the state of Victoria, where it is located, recorded more than 500 cases of Covid-19 on Saturday.

Police said six policemen were hospitalized after being shot and stepped on during clashes with some 700 protesters.

■ In pictures: a medical evacuation of 16,000 kilometers in total

On Friday, a plane was chartered in a medical space in Papeete, French Polynesia. Eight patients in intensive care were embarked, destination Paris. “Since last month, two to three medical flights of this type have already been organized every week from the West Indies where hospital intensive care units are particularly crowded,” writes Tahiti Infos.

■ The “no” camp to the covid law: “A feeling of discrimination”

24 Hours offers an interview with Michelle Cailler, spokesperson for the Friends of the Constitution, an association that carried the two referendums against the covid law – we vote on the second in November. She says her organization had around 20 members in July, and “today we are 17,000”.

She sums up: “We now have two kinds of citizens: those who have a pass and those who do not. It is a shock for the population. All these demonstrations, it is the proof that there is an embarrassment. We cannot suppress fundamental rights by affecting personal freedom, freedom of training or freedom of assembly. ”

■ A lull in the Maghreb

No more terrible images of hospitals overwhelmed with Covid-19 patients, writes AFP. After an outbreak of cases during the summer throughout the Maghreb, the time has come to recede. The agency takes stock.

Tunisia. Resuscitation services were overwhelmed by Covid cases in July in Tunisia, the country which paid the heaviest price in the Maghreb with around 24,500 dead. The peak of contaminations occurred between July 7 and 13 with more than 55,000 cases, against seven times less today. Deaths are also down sharply with 342 deaths over the past week, five times less than the peak (1,451 deaths, from July 24 to 30).





At the time, the authorities had imposed a curfew from 8 p.m. (Switzerland), eased since, and limited movement between regions while boosting vaccination, thanks to large international donations.

More than a quarter (26.1%) of the 12 million Tunisians currently have a complete vaccination schedule (two doses of vaccine and a delay of a few weeks after the second injection).

Morocco. Morocco, which deplores nearly 13,800 deaths from Covid, is the most advanced country in the Maghreb in vaccination, with nearly half of complete vaccination courses (46.7%). The country experienced a record of contaminations in early August with nearly 70,000 new cases, a weekly number divided by four as of September 16. Same trend for deaths with 405 dead in the last seven days, almost half of the 775 recorded during the peak (from August 16 to 22).

The authorities tightened the night curfew (10 p.m.) in early August, limited gatherings, and restricted travel to the economic metropolis of Casablanca and the tourist centers of Marrakech and Agadir.

Algeria. With an official death toll of 5,650, Algiers announced in early September “a major campaign” targeting 70% of vaccinated by the end of the year. As of September 16, 13.3% of the nearly 44 million Algerians had received at least a first dose but only 9.5% had a complete regimen.

The main foci of infection have been identified in the districts of Algiers, Blida, Tizi Ouzou and Oran. The weekly record for contaminations was reached from July 24 to 30 (10,626 new cases) and for deaths, between July 31 and August 6 with 268 deaths. As of September 16, the decline was clear with six times fewer cases over 7 days, and two times fewer deaths (132).

Gatherings remain prohibited and the curfew (11 p.m.) has been maintained, but beaches and places of recreation have reopened. International flights, stopped since March 2020, partially resumed in June.

Libya. With nearly 7 million inhabitants, Libya, which announced around 4,500 deaths, also experienced a marked slowdown in the epidemic after a peak in the week of July 25 to 31 marked by 24,000 new cases and 204 deaths.

The vaccination campaign has been in full swing since the opening of a dedicated center in Tripoli on August 11, followed ten days later by a second in the East, supported by neighborhood centers. To date, 18.4% of Libyans have received at least one dose but only 2.1% have completed their vaccination schedule.

■ Ueli Maurer defends himself against any provocation

Ueli Maurer explained to CH Media that he wore a “Freiheitstrychler” t-shirt, the anti-covid measures, for about five minutes during the event “by pure chance” last Sunday (read our article). He clarified that it was not a provocation and that he did not know in what context this garment was worn. The Minister of Finance claims to have also called for vaccination during the event.

For their part, the “Freiheitstrychler” announce new events … by citing Ueli Maurer as a model. The minister’s gesture illustrates the need for “peaceful resistance against harmful measures to combat the pandemic”, they argue (read below).

■ Suspected 9/11 mastermind ‘pre-trial’ suspended

The “pre-trial” of alleged 9/11 mastermind Khalid Sheikh Mohammed and four other defendants was suspended Friday due to a Covid alert at the military tribunal at the US naval base in Guantanamo, Cuba .

According to a court official, the judge decided to suspend the preliminary hearings after being informed of a confirmed case of Covid among the journalists who covered the hearings last week.

A second person who attended the hearings experienced symptoms but the case was not confirmed.

Friday’s hearing should have been the last, after two weeks of preliminary meetings chaired by the new procedural judge, Col. Matthew McCall, who said he was determined to see “movement” after nine years of hearings, interrupted for 18 months due to the pandemic.

■ The “Freiheitstrychler” distance themselves from the brutalities of Thursday

The organizers of Thursday’s protest against pandemic measures deny any responsibility for the overflows. They distance themselves from “any form of violence”.

The “provocateurs” who shook the fence erected on the Federal Square to protect the Federal Palace are “isolated people” who do not belong to the “Freiheitstrychler”, said this group in the night from Friday to Saturday, which sums up the ATS agency.

Bernese city councilor in charge of security Reto Nause called the events an assault on the Federal Palace, a qualification that protest organizers reject. The expression is false propaganda against opponents of measures to combat the pandemic, they denounce.

The group also criticizes the police, who, according to it, did not sufficiently protect peaceful protesters from violent counter-protesters during the unauthorized event. According to the group, a member of their own security service was assaulted and sustained injuries of moderate severity.

Thursday evening, an unauthorized demonstration against the measures to fight the pandemic brought together between 3,000 and 4,000 people in Bern. When isolated demonstrators began to shake the fence erected on Federal Square to protect the Federal Palace, the police intervened with a water cannon. She also used rubber bullets and irritant gas.