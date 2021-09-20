Several tornadoes ravage northern Italy

Tornadoes formed on Sunday between the regions of Lombardy and Emilia-Romagna (Italy), without causing injuries.

On Sunday, several tornadoes broke out in Italy between the regions of Lombardy and Emilia-Romagna. According to Today.it, the supercells have ripped the roofs of many warehouses and damaged homes, sports facilities and airports. “Tornadoes were numerous in Lombardy, they were reported in Settimo Milanese (Milan), Roncaro (Pavia), Corte Palasio (Lodi), Soresina (Cremona) and Manerbio (Brescia)”, we can read. Their passage also triggered violent thunderstorms with hailstorms.

Although impressive, these tornadoes did not cause injuries, unlike that of the Sicilian island of Pantelleria which killed two people last week. A firefighter who was not in intervention, is among the dead on this popular island for tourists, closer to North Africa than Italy. The wind had blown a coastal road in seconds.