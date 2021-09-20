SFR buys a new operator in France, 500,000 new subscribers to the key

Altice France announces the acquisition of the operator Coriolis Telecom. The transaction is scheduled to be finalized in 2022.

Consolidation continues. After the takeover last May of Afone Participations (50% of RegloMobile activity) and its 770,000 customers, SFR announces on September 20 that it has entered into an exclusivity agreement to acquire 100% of Coriolis Telecom.





“With this planned transaction, Altice France would integrate the existing expertise, partnerships, established distribution network, B2B and B2C customer bases, and customer service capabilities of Coriolis Telecom”, specifies Patrick Drahi’s group.

Founded almost 30 years ago by entrepreneur Pierre Bontemps, this French telecoms group boasts 500,000 fixed and mobile customers in small and medium-sized French companies as well as 30,000 corporate customers. The amount of the transaction would consist of a purchase price of 280 million euros in purchase price and a deferred payment of 117 million euros. The transaction is expected to be finalized in the first half of 2022 after having been subject to the usual regulatory approvals.

The operator in the red square is not the only one thirsty for acquisitions on the French market, Bouygues Telecom bought for its part at the end of 2020 the number 5 mobile in France, Euro Information Telecom (EIT), a subsidiary of the group. CIC-Crédit Mutuel bank specializing in mobile telephony services operating through brands such as Auchan Telcom, Cdiscount Mobile, CIC Mobile, Crédit Mutuel Mobile or NRJ Mobile. Enough to strengthen its fleet of 2 million subscribers and exceed Free Mobile