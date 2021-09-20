Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings: Marvel Studio’s biggest hit of the year?

Released on September 01 in French cinemas then two days later in cinemas around the world, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings continues to hit the mark three weeks later. To the point of being Marvel Studio’s biggest hit this year.

Released at the beginning of September, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is entering its fourth week of cinema operation. The American receipts made by the film at the end of its third weekend are $ 21.7 million, bringing the total to $ 176.9 million. This is almost the numbers made by Black widow, the other Marvel Studio film released in theaters this year since the film with Scarlett Johansson generated $ 183.2 million in profits. Nevertheless, we can expect Shang-Chi and the Legend of the 10 Rings to overtake him since the film (directed by Destin Daniel Cretton) is only viewable in theaters: its arrival on Disney + (streaming service) is scheduled for October 18.

In the event of battered Black Widow revenue, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings would be the Marvel Studio film to generate the most revenue in the United States for the year 2021. Internationally, the film still does less good. If he has exceeded $ 300 million in revenue, it’s still less than Black Widow ($ 370 million). A less good move that we can probably link with the absence of the film in China: today, the release of the feature film is compromised on the territory. Nevertheless, it will be necessary to wait until the end of the year to determine who triumphed at Marvel since two more films are expected: The Eternals (released on November 03) and Spider-Man: No Way Home (December 15 in cinemas).





Source : Comicbook and Forbes