Sharp decline in sight on the Paris Stock Exchange

The Paris Bourse is expected to decline sharply on Monday in the face of increasing short-term uncertainties, both in monetary and economic terms, as well as on the repercussions of the Chinese giant Evergrande.

The futures contract of the flagship CAC 40 index lost 1.19% forty minutes before the opening of the session

Friday, the Paris index ended down 0.79% due to fears about the economic situation and inflation.

“European indices should open sharply lower this morning in the wake of the close of American markets impacted by monetary questions two days before the Fed meeting, the fear that there may be a + shutdown + (note: the paralysis of certain public services) of the American federal government and finally that the Evergrande affair is not as local as some would like to hear it “, indicates John Plassard, head of investment at Mirabaud.





US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen vigorously pleaded Sunday for Congress to raise the debt ceiling at the risk of causing “a historic financial crisis.” Last week, the Treasury services indicated that the United States would run out of money “during the month of October”.

“Raising the debt ceiling used to be an automatic approval exercise, but in a polarized United States it is no longer the case,” observes Jeffrey Halley, analyst at Oanda.

“Wednesday’s Fed meeting is also a risky short-term event,” Plassard said.

Even though members of the Fed’s Monetary Committee will want to wait until the November meeting before announcing the gradual decline in asset purchases, which had supported the economy during the pandemic crisis.

Investors will be watching closely the threats to Chinese real estate giant Evergrande, on the verge of bankruptcy, which could have consequences for the country’s economy, with the group due to pay part of the interest on loans and bonds on Monday and Thursday. .

