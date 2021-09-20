Sixty-three penguins killed by bee stings

Sixty-three African penguins, a species classified as endangered, found dead on a beach near Cape Town (South Africa), were killed by bee stings, we learned this Sunday from the Foundation. Southern Africa for the conservation of coastal birds (Sanccob).

“The birds were stung to death by bees,” Dr. David Roberts, veterinarian at the foundation, told AFP.

A “rare and unusual” fact

The penguins were found Friday on the beach in Simon’s Town, about forty kilometers from Cape Town. Bites were detected especially around their eyes and dead bees were found on the beach, said the specialist.





Other tests to possibly detect disease or toxic substances, as well as autopsies, were carried out.

David Roberts lamented a “rare and unusual” fact that affects an endangered species, but in the area which is a national park, “bees are also part of the ecosystem,” he said.

South Africa is home to the world’s largest penguin colony. African penguins are threatened with extinction, according to the International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN). Only around 13,000 pairs were recorded worldwide in 2019, mainly in South Africa and neighboring Namibia.