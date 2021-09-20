Sophie Marceau and Marion Cotillard discuss their relationship with Laurent Delahousse

They are undeniably two great French actresses. This Sunday, September 19, Laurent Delahousse received Sophie Marceau and Marion Cotillard on the set at 8:30 p.m. on Sunday (France 2). The first came to talk about the film Everything went well, directed by François Ozon, while the second presented the documentary Bigger than us, which she produced and signed Flore Vasseur.





Laurent Delahousse took advantage of the presence of the actresses to take an interest in their relationship. “I have two icons on the same board. I’m just going to ask you the question. When I have Marion Cotillard and Sophie Marceau on the same set, I ask myself this question, which many in front of the TV ask themselves, have you had the time to talk to each other over the years, to exchange views? Do you see often. Or not at all ?“, he launched. After giving a mischievous wink to Marion Cotillard, Sophie Marceau was the first to give some answers.”We cross paths. We met, not long ago, in fact, precisely on the occasion of this film in Cannes. I admire Marion a lot and it’s nice to be able to say it to her face. After that, it’s not because we are both actresses that we are friends and that we have lunch together every Sunday“, she explained.

A point of view shared by Marion Cotillard: “I always have great pleasure when we meet, but it’s true that we don’t know each other very much“, added the actress.

Aurelien Gaucher