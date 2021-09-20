Spain teaches Mauricio Pochettino … but especially Lionel Messi!

What follows after this advertisement

A feeling of déjà vu, or at least not a surprise. If the Catalan and Spanish media in general rubbed their hands with the replacement of Lionel Messi, relaying the images of this small incident from everywhere, they were not really surprised, they who were able to follow La Pulga very closely. for so many years. It is more the decision of Mauricio Pochettino which is surprising for the journalists of the country of Cervantes, where we know well that Lionel Messi is irreplaceable. However, the player is also tackled.

“Messi must understand that PSG have a great team. What was happening at Barca was a bit ridiculous, where every change in Messi was approached with caution. In 2015, something really big happened, with Luis Enrique snatching the sheriff’s star from him. Messi was very angry, it produced an earthquake. And Messi’s reaction is not the worst, there will be that of the father. It’s a story we know ”, for example warned Jordi Martí, who covers Barça news for the Cadena SER.





Messi is criticized

Still on the radio antenna, opinions are necessarily different. Some, like Julio Pulido, mainly attacked the player: “Messi should have avoided this gesture, and if he had to say something to Pochettino, it was in private in the locker room”. In the famous show El Chiringuito de Jugones, here too opinions are divided. “Pochettino takes Messi and he wins the match, he’s a winner. Messi, we must always shake hands with the coach “, explained José Luis Sanchez. “Messi is the best in history, but if he is not in his game, I must be able to replace him”, launched Jota Jordi. Other consultants have highlighted the personality of the Argentine coach.

“Messi has been walking the field for two years. It was the same as in Barcelona. Now I think Pochettino will never replace him again ”, launched Edu Aguirre. “If you remove Messi, Mbappé or Cristiano when you have to win a match, it’s complicated …”, for his part replied Javier Balboa, the former Real Madrid player, who did not understand the replacement. One thing is certain, even gone, Messi continues to offer sacred debates on the other side of the Pyrenees!