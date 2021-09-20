Stacy lost her life leaving a concert in Esch

“You go to a Broederliefde show in Luxembourg and you will never come home again. God only knows why he took you ”. A DJ from the Dutch rap collective Broederliefde posted a poignant tribute on Sunday to Stacy, a young woman of 20 who died in the night from Saturday to Sunday in a road accident in Esch-Belval.

According to our information, originally from Rotterdam, she had made the trip like other Dutch fans to attend the group’s concert, Saturday evening at WickiBeach, in Esch. A source close to the family, specifies that some young people shared with musicians of Cape Verdean origins. According to the Grand Ducal police, the accident occurred around 1 a.m. near the Porte des Sciences roundabout. A motorist lost control of his vehicle shortly after the Micheville tunnel and crashed on the left against the slideways. With the violence of the shock, the vehicle overturned and came to a stop on its side, lying in the roundabout. Nine people were on board, police note.

An open investigation

Several occupants, including the Dutch woman who died at the scene, were reportedly ejected from the vehicle. A young woman had to be extracted by the emergency services. Two seriously injured people had to undergo emergency surgery. Six were slightly injured. The crashed vehicle, a utility van with seating positions, came from France shortly before the accident, police said on Sunday. People of French and Dutch nationality were inside. An investigation was opened to understand the reasons for the accident. Ambulances and teams from the Esch-sur-Alzette, Sanem-Differdange, Bettembourg, Mondercange and SAMU fire and rescue centers intervened.





According to the bar staff, contacted on Sunday, the concert “was sold out with 1,000 people, some of whom had come from afar. The show started around 9:30 pm and everyone had left the place at a quarter past midnight ”. “I think you are the first female supporter who wanted to be pictured with me. On behalf of the whole group, thank you for everything and my apologies that this must have happened after our show, ”the musician wrote.

