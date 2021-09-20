More

    Stade Rennais (2-0): Genesio is not the only Rennes increasingly targeted by critics

    Beaten in Marseille yesterday (0-2), Stade Rennais is only 16th in L1, far from its ambitions. And if the Breton club succeeded in entering the Conference League against Tottenham (2-2), its start to the season calls out. With increasingly strong criticism, especially around his coach Bruno Genesio.

    Gomis pointed out, his defense too

    “Without ambition in the game, without aggressiveness, without character, Rennes logically loses against OM. The 2 goals are laughable, what passivity !!! Tottenham was therefore a flash in the pan. Worrying this start of the season, ”notably posted on Twitter, Christophe Penven, journalist for TVR, the TV channel of 35.

    In the following messages, the supporters of the SRFC also target Alfred Gomis, the porter, as well as the Badé-Aguerd hinge. But also Florian Maurice, for his recruitment.

