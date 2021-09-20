Stade Rennais (2-0): Pinault already ready to bang his fist on the table?

Zapping Goal! Football club FC Barcelona, ​​Stade Rennais: the figures of Ousmane Dembélé’s career

Has Bruno Genesio already lost the keys to the Stade Rennais locker room? With only five small points and a mediocre 16th place in the L1 standings, the Breton club has had a disastrous start to the season.

Yesterday’s defeat against OM at the Orange Vélodrome (0-2) could cause pressure from François-Henri Pinault, just to reframe all these little people before the reception of Clermont on Wednesday at Roazhon Park ( 7 p.m.).

“The season is still long, it’s true, but we are not immune to it being catastrophic when we see the current level of the team. It will take a hell of a (r) evolution to hope for something else. The big boss is already likely to ask for explanations, ”commented So Foot journalist Clément Gavard on Twitter.

– Clement Gavard (@Clem_Gavv) September 19, 2021