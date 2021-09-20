Stade Rennais (2-0): the new bloodstroke of Sampaoli

Zapping Goal! Football club OM: the list of humiliations in the Coupe de France

OM is a pleasure to see and is starting to position itself as a very serious rival to PSG for the title this season. These are, in essence, the two lessons to be learned from this 6th day of L1 at the top of the table. OM’s solid victory yesterday at the Orange Vélodrome against Stade Rennais (2-0) made it possible to understand that Jorge Sampaoli’s squad had strength … and muscles. Too many muscles.

In the middle of the match, the Argentine coach was first given a yellow card after complaining to the fourth referee about a decision. The central, Willy Delajod, then drew the red for his assistant Jacques Abardonado for his vehement reaction. In front of the Vélodrome bronca, the former central defender returned to the stands located just behind the OM bench.

About Sampaoli, this stroke of blood is not isolated since he has received 5 cards since his arrival on the bench of OM in Ligue 1 last March (4 yellow, 1 red). This record is the worst for a coach officiating in the French elite.

5 – Jorge Sampaoli has received 5 cards since his arrival on the Marseille bench in Ligue 1 last March (4 yellow, 1 red), more than any other coach. Sanguine. #OMSRFC pic.twitter.com/7qgZ5kBgsB

– OptaJean (@OptaJean) September 19, 2021