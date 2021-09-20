More

    Stade Rennais (2-0): the new bloodstroke of Sampaoli

    OM is a pleasure to see and is starting to position itself as a very serious rival to PSG for the title this season. These are, in essence, the two lessons to be learned from this 6th day of L1 at the top of the table. OM’s solid victory yesterday at the Orange Vélodrome against Stade Rennais (2-0) made it possible to understand that Jorge Sampaoli’s squad had strength … and muscles. Too many muscles.

    In the middle of the match, the Argentine coach was first given a yellow card after complaining to the fourth referee about a decision. The central, Willy Delajod, then drew the red for his assistant Jacques Abardonado for his vehement reaction. In front of the Vélodrome bronca, the former central defender returned to the stands located just behind the OM bench.

    About Sampaoli, this stroke of blood is not isolated since he has received 5 cards since his arrival on the bench of OM in Ligue 1 last March (4 yellow, 1 red). This record is the worst for a coach officiating in the French elite.

    On the sidelines of OM’s solid victory against Stade Rennais on Sunday at the Orange Vélodrome (2-0), Jorge Sampaoli again lost control. And we are far from a great first since this disease is recurrent this season.

