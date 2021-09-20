Stefan Küng: “It surprised me” – News

Stefan Küng didn’t come for that. After beating Filippo Ganna and Remco Evenepoel ten days ago at the European Championship, the Swiss dreamed of offering himself a first rainbow jersey facing the clock. But between Knokke-Heist and Bruges, on 43.3 terminals, he was only able to make 5th (see ranking). “I had come for the title or at least to have a medal. I was beaten by stronger runners so kudos to the others. For the moment, hot, I’m disappointed ”, he blurted out DirectVelo.

The disappointment is all the greater since he was ready for this meeting. And the legs responded pretty well. “I felt good the whole time, I felt like I could maintain good speed throughout, he explains. Fifteen kilometers from the finish, I heard that I was behind Remco (Evenepoel) and that surprised me because I was increasing the pace… The others finished stronger than me ”.





It’s hard to know what he could have done better on a flat and linear time trial, where the legs were talking. “I don’t know what I missed. I honestly think I had a good performance ”. But he lacks 23 seconds to get on the box. “It’s a lot… I’ve been there all year. It’s a shame not to have a medal here ”, blows the rider classified 2nd in Laval on the Tour de France or 4th in the Olympics. A few minutes after the finish, the usual Groupama-FDJ rider was struggling to project himself onto the mixed relay which will take place on Wednesday. “We’ll see… The goal was today (Sunday). It won’t have the same value ”.