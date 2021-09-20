Stéphanie de Monaco joker of Charlene: this new boyish look that has not gone unnoticed

Stéphanie de Monaco was on September 16 at the Princess of Monaco Cup, a golf tournament organized for the benefit of the Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation. The princess appeared with a boyish cut, reminiscent of her looks of yesteryear.

Stephanie of Monaco made an appearance at the Princess of Monaco Cup. The Monegasque princess was on September 16 at the golf tournament organized for the benefit of the Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation, which fights against drowning by funding educational programs around the world, and the Fight Aids Monaco Association, which helps to people with HIV. Stephanie of Monaco replaced Charlene of Monaco, retained in South Africa due to health concerns. On this occasion, the mother of Pauline, Louis and Camille had a boyish haircut, reminiscent of her famous looks from the 80s, posing with short hair, in a white blazer and floral pants.

Charlene of Monaco’s brother responded

At his side, the prince albert of monaco, present for the event organized by his wife, for her part wearing a blue checked blazer and beige pants. At the right of Stephanie of Monaco, another face, a little less familiar: that of Gareth Wittstock, who is none other than Charlene of Monaco’s little brother! The 41-year-old left South Africa to settle on the Rock. And their lives are intertwined: he also works as secretary general of the Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation.

For this second edition, the Foundation will finance the Aqwa Itineris project, a portable swimming pool in a trailer to make learning to swim more accessible, and Fight Aids to finance the Maison de vie de Carpentras, a place created in 2010 by the Princess Stéphanie to welcome people living with HIV. In 2019, this celebrity cup brought together 18 teams and made it possible to collect more than 330,000 euros.

