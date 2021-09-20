Submarine crisis threatens to torpedo EU-Australia free trade agreement

Australia is one of the most promising markets for Europe, which already exports there massively.

France is not fearing, after the affront of the trio United States, United Kingdom, Australia to sink the “contract of the century” on the supply of submarines to Cambera. And the new weapon of retaliation is economic since the executive has every intention of putting the brakes on the free trade agreement between the European Union and Australia.

Paris is now putting pressure on Europeans to stick together on this subject. “I suppose that will not lead to the end of negotiations and talks with Australia, but they will be much more complicated,” timidly warned German MEP Bernd Lange, chairman of the European Parliament’s committee on international trade. .

In May 2018, the Council of the European Union announced the opening of negotiations for a free trade agreement between the EU and Australia, supposed to follow on from a partnership signed ten years earlier. If European women do not matter, they export massively to the island, which in 2020 became the EU’s third partner in this direction with a trade surplus of 24 billion euros in favor of Europeans for goods.

5th largest trade balance in France in 2020

Talks have so far progressed slowly, with a twelfth round scheduled for next month. Concretely, Australia mainly sends coal and gold while Europe mainly supplies industrial machinery. The current challenge for Australians is now to export their agriculture and their meat. But like CETA, health standards make people cringe. Last year, a report commissioned by the French Ministry of Agriculture pointed to “proven risks for the French ruminant industry”.





Yet France has identified Australia as one of “our privileged markets” in a note of March 15 from the General Directorate of the Treasury with a trade balance (exports minus imports) at two billion euros, “ie the 5th balance sales of France in 2020, ahead of all of our European partners, with the exception of the United Kingdom. ” Medicines, wines and cosmetics are among the main shipments to France.

Australian feta

The fact remains that the EU-Australia free trade agreement also comes up against the thorny problem of names. Australians thus produce Kalamata olives, prosecco or feta, although these appellations are very restricted in Europe.

Is the deal now buried? European foreign ministers will meet this Monday evening to discuss the issue. If the negotiations should continue, the cancellation of the contract for the French submarines nevertheless suggests a strategic reorientation of the Anglo-Saxon countries, pushed by London. In any case, this is the expressed wish of the United Kingdom since Brexit, which seeks to sign solid partnerships with the United States and Commonwealth countries, Australia in the lead.