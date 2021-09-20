More

    Surface Duo 2 unveils 5G compatibility and possible wireless charging

    Technology


    Microsoft’s next foldable smartphone is certified with the FCC to learn more about the device.

    3D rendering of the Surface Duo 2 by Windows United.

    3D rendering of the Surface Duo 2 by Windows United. // Source: Windows United

    With the Surface Duo 2, Microsoft should try to correct the flaws of the first Surface Duo, while trying to offer a solid alternative to Samsung’s folds, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 3.

    On September 17, Windows Central has just spotted in FCC documents of the future Microsoft smartphone some features that could allow it to gain in competitiveness.

    Improved connectivity

    Compared to the first Surface Duo, connectivity seems to have improved a lot.


    In the certification documents with the FCC, one can see many details.

    In the certification documents with the FCC, one can see many details. // Source: FCC

    We learn in particular the presence of a wireless charge, but also the confirmation of a 5G, NFC, Ultra Wide Band and Wi-Fi 6 compatibility.

    However, as Windows Central points out, the presence of wireless charging does not necessarily mean that the phone will be compatible with Qi charging. This may mean that it will be able to inductively charge a Surface Pen, like what the iPad does with its Apple Pencil.

    What do we know about Surface Duo 2?

    For the rest of the Surface Duo 2’s features, there are plenty of rumors to get a general idea of ​​the device ahead of its official announcement on September 22 alongside four Surface products like the Surface Pro 8.

    It should thus be equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, 8 GB of RAM, a 5.8-inch screen with a fast refresh rate, three rear cameras and a 4400 mAh battery.


    Stuart

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articleBenzema more decisive than Haaland, Lewandowski and Mbappé, the stats fall!
    Next articleIt’s a girl! Princess Beatrice gives birth to her first child

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC