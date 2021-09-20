Terrible! A little boy takes his bath, the bubbles turn into “fireballs”

The parents of this little boy were scared of their lives. Their little boy’s bathtub caught fire.

Oscar, Jonathan Beddard’s son was bathing using “moldable bath soap”. In contact with a candle, everything suddenly caught fire and the little boy was wrapped in a huge fireball. According to Jonathan, Oscar’s father, the fire completely engulfed her little boy. Then he was rushed to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital where he was treated for a week.

Even if Oscar quickly covered up with more or less serious injuries, his father believes that this experience has seriously affected his son psychologically. Jonathan explained to the Liverpool Echo: “It affected him mentally, he has not taken a bath since, and he’s been more angry since it happened and stuff like that“. Oscar healed faster than expected according to the doctors. Moreover, he did not have need skin transplant as his parents feared.

“I got a call saying ‘Oscar’s bathtub caught on fire, it’s foam”

Jonathan, a 31-year-old father of Newton-le-Willows, Merseyside tells the Liverpool Echo thathe was coming home from shopping when he got the call. He was down the street when he got the call explaining that “Oscar’s bathtub caught fire, it’s foam“. It was Nicola, 43, Oscar’s mother who took care of her son. when the accident took place.

The soap used by Oscar was purchased from an Earlstown branch of Home Bargains. A spokesperson for the retail giant said that the company could not provide any explanation for legal reasons.

