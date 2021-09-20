tests show how much more powerful the Snapdragon 888 is than the Dimensity 1200

Xiaomi’s two new smartphones, the 11T and 11T Pro, both use different processors. While we find a Snapdragon 888 on the high-end model, the 11T is satisfied with a MediaTek Dimensity 1200, but what is the difference in performance between the two chips?

Xiaomi unveiled two new smartphones a few days ago, the Xiaomi 11T and 11T Pro. Our colleagues from AnandTech have already been able to test the performance of the two smartphones, which clearly show the power difference between Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 with MediaTek’s Dimensity 1200.

As a reminder, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 is used in most 2021 high-end Android smartphones, like the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra. For its part, the Dimensity 1200 from MediaTek propels some more affordable smartphones such as the OnePlus Nord 2.





The Snapdragon 888 blows up the MediaTek Dimensity 1200

On the PCMark Work 3.0 benchmark, the Snapdragon 888 of the Xiaomi 11T Pro obtained a score of 11,454 points in the Web Browsing 3.0 test, against 9,281 points for the Dimensity 1200 of the Xiaomi 11T. On the test named “Performance”, the Snapdragon 888 obtains a score of 13,508 points, against 11,502 points for the Dimensity 1200. We can therefore see that the Xiaomi 11T Pro will be a little more powerful than the classic model.

These scores put MediaTek Dimensity 1200’s processor almost on par with the Snapdragon 865 that could be found on last year’s Mi 10T Pro. For his part, Xiaomi 11T Pro’s Snapdragon 888 disappoints a bit, since it cannot catch up with other smartphones which nevertheless use the same processor.

Indeed, AnandTech notes that the Xiaomi 11T Pro has never used the main Cortex-X1 core of the Snapdragon 888 in its tests, a behavior that the media had found during its test of the OnePlus 9 Pro. OnePlus admitted to restricting performance to preserve the autonomy of its smartphones, and it seems that Xiaomi engages in the same practice on this smartphone. Although the Snapdragon 888 of the 11T Pro is much more powerful than the Dimensity 1200 of the Xiaomi 11T, one would expect the gap between the two chips to be even more pronounced.

