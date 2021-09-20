The Cac 40 under 6,500 points, with Evergrande the fears about the Chinese economy are intensifying, News markets

The Paris Stock Exchange opened sharply lower, the fall of the real estate sector in Hong Kong in the wake of Evergrande dragging large cyclical stocks, as well as those of luxury. The market is also awaiting monetary decisions from several central banks this week, including that of the Fed.

At 9:15 am, the Cac 40 fell 1.65% to 6,461.93 points, its first passage below the threshold of 6,500 since July 22.

In Asia, where the Japanese, Chinese and South Korean markets are closed on Monday, the Hang Seng of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange drops 3.4% as the close approaches, weighed down by the 12.6% drop in China Evergrande following reports that Beijing is considering stepping up pressure on the real estate sector. The associated Hang Seng index fell by 6.8%.

Will Evergrande be the Chinese Lehman?

Some observers are wondering if Evergrande will not transform into “Chinese Lehman Brothers” as Friday marked the 13th anniversary of the collapse of the American bank, which led to the financial crisis of 2008. Investors fear that the real estate developer is unable to meet bond interest payments and bank maturities due this week, dragging the financial sector in its wake. Very exposed to real estate, the insurer Ping An, notably dropped 6.3%.

In New York, the S&P 500 closed 0.9% lower on Friday, bringing its loss to nearly 2% in September, its biggest monthly decline this year. In addition to a disappointing consumer confidence index, the American market preferred to play the watch as the meeting, Tuesday and Wednesday, of the Fed’s monetary policy committee (FOMC) approaches.





Tapering and ‘dot plot’ in the Fed debates

The latter should begin the process of reducing its asset purchases, but the market does not expect an announcement on this point before November or December following the poor employment figures in August, during which only 325,000 jobs were created, about 500,000 less than expected.

The monetary decision, accompanied by new economic projections, will be announced Wednesday evening, before Jerome Powell’s press conference. The Fed’s room for maneuver is however limited by the famous debt ceiling, which could occur in October, unless Congress votes for an extension in the meantime. In an editorial published by the Wall Street JournalJanet Yellen called on parliamentarians to raise or suspend the debt ceiling in order to avoid a ” disaster “.

Beyond the central bank’s decision, it is the projections for the development of interest rates that are the most anticipated. This dot chart anonymously illustrates the rate hike expectations of FOMC members. In June, the dot plot pointed to two rate hikes in 2023 and none in 2022.

The Bank of Japan will also announce, Wednesday, its monetary decision, which will be followed, Thursday, by that of the Bank of England.

ArcelorMittal, luxury and banks under pressure

Sensitive to the Chinese economy, LVMH, Kering and Hermes lose between 2.1% and 3%.

ArcelorMittal down 5.6% as iron ore prices continue to plunge in Asia below $ 100 per tonne, a drop of 60% from their record.

The automotive sector is not spared, like Renault and Stellantis down 2.6% and 3% respectively.

Banks are also under pressure, BNP Paribas, Agricultural credit and Societe Generale yielding around 3%.



