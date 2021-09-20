More

    The Cambodian project is taking shape at ASSE, Lionel Messi’s knee worries at PSG

    The big news: the plan to buy Prince Ravichak is taking shape among the Greens

    Chinese funds would accompany the Cambodian project. With the desire for Prince Ravichak to join ASSE in January in order to strengthen the team.

    to summarize

    Chinese funds would accompany the Cambodian project, with the desire for Prince Ravichak to join ASSE in January in order to strengthen the team. On the PSG side, we are worried about Messi, who was limping low this morning and did not train …

