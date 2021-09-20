the characteristics are confirmed before the presentation

A few hours before Microsoft’s presentation, the Surface Pro 8 appears at retailers, with its characteristics.

After Apple and its new range of iPhones and iPads, it’s Microsoft’s turn to present its new Surface products. We know that the program is loaded: a Surface Go 3, a Surface Duo 2, a new high-end product heir to the Surface Book and … a Surface Pro 8. It is the latter that we can focus on today ‘hui thanks to a leak from Asian traders.

120 Hz display, Thunderbolt and removable SSD

It was the site The Verge that spotted an image shared by Shadow_leak on Twitter.

Microsoft Surface Pro 8 Exposure ✅ – Intel’s 11th-generation Core processor

– 13 “120Hz High Refresh Rate Narrow Border Screen

– Windows 11

– Dual Thunderbolt Interfaces

– Replaceable SSD Hard Drives pic.twitter.com/ITFftYG4dg – Sam (@Shadow_Leak) September 19, 2021

We see an advertisement for the Surface Pro 8 from an Asian merchant, with several features listed and a visual. Let’s start from the latter, the merchant seems to have simply reused a press image of the Surface Pro X unveiled in 2019, with an image of Windows 11.





For the rest, however, the characteristics are very credible and correspond to the leaks surrounding the novelties of Microsoft.

We would thus be entitled to a redesigned design with shortened borders. The screen is said to be 13 inches diagonal and has a refresh rate of 120 Hz. One of the most interesting new hardware features of Windows 11 is the improved support for high refresh rate screens. Like Android and iOS, Windows 11 will be able to vary the rate depending on the tasks to be displayed, to save battery or on the contrary to offer more fluidity to the image.

The list of features also mentions an 11th generation Intel processor, the presence of two Thunderbolt ports and a removable SSD. Using an 11th gen processor while we are at the gates of the very exciting 12th gen Alder Lake is typical of Microsoft. The company is still lagging behind when it comes to processors in its Surface products.

The possibility of changing the SSD is quite believable, it was one of the great novelties of the Surface Laptop 3 and the Surface Pro X.

On the other hand, the use of Thunderbolt is a big first for Microsoft. Until then, the firm had reserved the necessary bandwidth for its proprietary Surface Connect port. It is likely that the latter is still there, but now complemented by the more standard Thunderbolt found on all Intel ultraportables.

Since the Surface Pro 3, unveiled in 2014, or more than 7 years ago, the range had not really experienced major changes. The conference this Wednesday, September 22 should allow us to discover this new model.