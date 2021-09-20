More

    The civil registry retuts the first name “Vladimir Poutine”

    The Swedish civil registry refused to allow a couple to name their son “Vladimir Poutin”, considering that the use of the name of the Russian leader fell into the banned category of “inappropriate” first names, we learned on Monday from the competent authority. “The first name must not be able to offend, nor be able to cause embarrassment for the person bearing the name, nor be able to be considered as inappropriate for any reason”, according to the decision of the Swedish tax authorities, competent in the matter.

    “Last names are not suitable as first names, this also applies to names that resemble surnames,” said Skatteverket in this decision in early September. The parents, who live in a small village in southern Sweden, chose to call their son “Vladimir Putin”, the common transcription of the Russian president’s name in Swedish and English.


    The Swedish tax authorities also refused to consider that “Vladimir” and “Putin” could be considered as two separate first names. “The tax authority decides in this case that the Vladimir Putin combination must be assessed in its entirety”. As a consolation, the letter announcing the rejection of the request contained a new first name registration form.


