the club expresses itself in relation to the sanctions of the LFP

RC Lens reacts to the sanctions pronounced by the disciplinary commission of the LFP via a press release on its official website. The club “takes note of the drastic measures taken during the disciplinary committee organized today”. Here is the full press release:

“The Racing Club de Lens takes note of the drastic measures taken during the disciplinary committee organized today, namely the total closed door of the Bollaert-Delelis stadium as a precaution until the delivery of the final decision. Racing takes the full measure of this decision and notes that beyond the fervor of his den, central component of his identity, he sees himself thereby amputated of significant economic resources linked to the absence of supporters and partners for the next two met.

The Racing Club de Lens will meet on Wednesday the representatives of the groups of supporters concerned by the current identification procedures. The club will present them with the appropriate sanctions retained for each type of reprehensible behavior and in particular for those who overstepped their role on Saturday, by attempting to take the place of the authorities to restore order following the scenes of chaos observed in the visitor parking lot. Finally, the club specifies that it will obviously file a complaint against opposing supporters who have committed unspeakable gestures and behavior. “



