the complaint of Dmitri Rybolovlev against Yves Bouvier closed by the Swiss justice

The Geneva prosecutor who was investigating the complaint of the Russian-Monegasque collector Dmitri Rybolovlev, owner of the AS Monaco football club, against the Swiss dealer Yves Bouvier, issued a classification order on September 15. Mr Rybolovlev has announced his intention to appeal against this decision.

In 2015, he accused Mr. Bouvier of having defrauded him. He bought paintings on his own behalf. Mr. Rybolovlev thought he was acting as a broker, or adviser, and paid him on a percentage basis. Mr. Bouvier, for his part, said he acted as a merchant, taking a capital gain on each transaction. The sums involved are not negligible: 1 billion Swiss francs (915 million euros) commission for the sale of forty works of art.





Among the works sold to M. Rybolovlev by M. Bouvier is a monument, if not for the history of art, at least for that of the market: the Salvator Mundi, attributed to Leonardo da Vinci. Mr. Rybolovlev resold it, after other paintings in his collection. If the first transactions, sold at a loss, could suggest that it had perhaps been abused, the sale of the supposed Vinci upset the situation. The painting, acquired in 2013 for $ 83 million (70.8 million euros) by Mr. Bouvier, immediately resold $ 127.5 million to Mr. Rybolovlev – who was unaware of the capital gain, hence its bitterness – reached, in 2017, the insane sum of 450 million dollars at auction, an absolute record.

Influence on Monegasque justice

This was not enough to calm Mr. Rybolovlev’s anger. Previously, his accusations had led to the arrest and imprisonment of Mr. Bouvier, during the latter’s stay in Monaco. However, subsequent investigations have shown that Mr. Rybolovlev and his counsel were involved with the justice system and the Monegasque police, to the point that he is now being prosecuted: he was indicted in 2018 for “active corruption” and “trafficking in influence ”, and the investigation was extended in 2021 to the count of“ illegal taking of interests ”. The Swiss judge who closed the case took these elements into account, according to the Geneva daily Le Temps: “This decision is motivated [notamment] due to serious violations (…) committed in the context of Monegasque criminal proceedings. “

