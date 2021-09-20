the complete James Bond is streaming on this platform

While it was expected in theaters for the month of October 2019, the next James Bond, Die can wait, will finally be released on October 6. The world premiere is scheduled for London on September 28 and in the meantime, if you miss Agent 007, you will be able to enjoy all the films that will be offered in streaming soon.

The complete James Bond streaming on an amazing platform

Indeed, all the films featuring the famous secret agent will be available for streaming. Created by Ian Fleming, James Bond has been in Her Majesty’s service since 1953. Six actors have played the agent in the cinema with Sean Connery, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan and the latest Daniel Craig. In total, 24 films were produced and to be able to enjoy the very first, James Bond vs. Dr No until the most recent, namely Spectrum, you will need a Salto subscription !





Indeed, the streaming platform made in France will add all the films to its catalog on September 24. An astonishing announcement since the franchise had been bought as well as its studio by Amazon and we imagined that the complete James Bond would rather be available on Prime Video.

Still, if you want to take advantage of it, the subscription to Salto is 6.99 euros per month, without commitment with a free trial month.

The next James Bond, No Time To Die (in original version) or Die can wait in French, will be the last time we’ll see Daniel Craig in Agent 007’s costume. The film will also be the longest of the series with a duration of 2h43. The main actor will be surrounded by Ralph Fiennes, Ben Whishaw, Noamie Harris, Jeffrey Wright and Léa Seydoux. And on the bad side, after Javier Bardem and Christoph Waltz, it’s Rami malek who will take on this role.