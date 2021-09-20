The Covid Killed More Americans Than The Spanish Flu

The Covid-19 has now killed more Americans than the Spanish flu in 1918-19, according to data released Monday, September 20 by Johns Hopkins University, which is the benchmark in the matter. More than 675,700 people infected with the new coronavirus have died in the United States, according to the latest report from the institute late Monday afternoon.

However, according to historians and the Centers for Disease Prevention and Control, the main health agency in the United States, the Spanish flu has killed at least 50 million people worldwide, including 675,000 in the United States. The Spanish flu, at least in absolute terms, therefore lost its title of the most serious pandemic in recent United States history on Monday.

But, unlike Covid-19, this pandemic was particularly deadly in age groups believed to be in good health, including those under 5 and people aged 20 to 40. It should also be noted that a century ago the American population was only a third of what it is today.