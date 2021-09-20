“The Crown” crowned seven times, “Ted Lasso” crowned best comedy, “The Lady’s Game” best miniseries

For the first time since the start of the pandemic, the ceremony of Oscars of TV series took place in public, in Los Angeles, on the night of Sunday to Monday.

The Crown more than crowned. The Netflix series was awarded seven statuettes at the ceremony of Emmy Awards organized in Los Angeles (United States) on the night of Sunday 19 to Monday 20 September. Series, which recounts the life of the British royal family in a romanticized manner, has won almost everything: award for best dramatic series, award for best actor (Josh O’Connor), award for best actress (Olivia Colman) … face, the ser Ted lasso leaves California with four statuettes (including that of best comedy). Hacks and Mare of Easttown have won three awards.

The Lady’s Game, Netflix production which features a tormented young chess prodigy, has checkmated its competitors by winning the Emmy Award for best miniseries. This planetary success, which exploded registrations in chess clubs after its release, notably faced the Marvel series WandaVision and Mare of Easttown with Kate Winslet.





Netflix has obtained the consecration that had eluded it for so many years: since its launch in 2007, the video-on-demand platform has collected nominations but has so far never won an Emmy Award in the most prestigious categories (drama, comedy or limited series).

After a 2020 edition organized virtually due to the Covid-19 epidemic, the Emmy Awards returned with a ceremony organized in public. The stars of the small screen have indeed met for the first time since the start of the pandemic on the event set, with a reduced number of 500 handpicked guests and very strict health measures.