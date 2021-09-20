“The Crown” crushes all competition and raises Netflix to the top of the competition

Olivia Colman receives the Emmy for Best Actress for “The Crown” at the Emmy Awards on September 19, 2021. PETER NICHOLLS / REUTERS

The passion of the world public – and in particular the American – for the setbacks of the English royal family was not denied, Sunday, September 19, during the 73e edition of the Emmy Awards, the “Oscars” of American television. At a ceremony that was again held in public, in Los Angeles, the Netflix series The Crown achieved a grand slam in the categories where she was eligible: seven statuettes out of seven.

Sacred Best Drama Series, it also got Best Direction, Best Screenplay, Best Actress (Olivia Colman, who plays Elizabeth II), Best Actor (Josh O’Connor, Prince Charles), etc.

Josh O’Connor, won the Emmy for Best Actor for “The Crown” at the 73rd Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on September 19, 2021. CHRIS PIZZELLO / INVISION / AP

First consequence on the balance of power: the streaming giant Netflix finally manages to climb to the top of the podium, with nine awards. He is not alone, however: the HBO pay channel, which has become a platform (HBO Max), is also, once again, in the lead, with the same number of statuettes. By including all the Emmy Awards – the technical and “secondary” awards that were awarded last weekend – Netflix is ​​largely in the lead, with 44 statuettes, against 18 for HBO / HBO Max.

The two broadcasters leave only a few crumbs for the competition. Disney + leaves almost empty-handed, without any reward for its original creations (The Mandalorian, WandaVision). Only the broadcast of the musical Hamilton got him to take the stage. Apple TV + saves the day with Ted lasso, his “feel good” series on an American football coach appointed to head a football team in England: best comedy but also best actor (Jason Sudeikis). Amazon Prime Video leaves empty-handed.

Read also Emmy Awards 2021: Relive the triumph of “The Crown” and the victories of “Ted Lasso” and “The Lady’s Game”

Second consequence, the strange impression of attending the awards of British television – an antenna of the ceremony had moreover been installed in London for the nominees who had not been able to travel due to the travel restrictions maintained by the Biden administration – with a parade of actors, actresses and creators from across the Atlantic.

Beyond the team of The Crown, Kate Winslet was named Best Actress in a Miniseries for her role as a Pennsylvania Police Officer in Mare of Easttown (HBO, OCS in France), and Ewan McGregor best actor for Halston (Netflix). Micheala Coel, creator and actress of I May Destroy You, won the award for best screenplay for a miniseries. Without counting the supporting roles of Ted lasso (Apple TV +), which takes place in London (Hannah Waddingham and Brett Goldstein).





Kate Winslet receives the Emmy for Best Actress for the “Mare of Easttown” miniseries at the Emmy Awards on September 19, 2021. AP

Openness to diversity has not gone beyond speeches of intention

Last consequence: the unprecedented openness to the diversity promised by the ceremony will not have really gone beyond the speeches of intention and the nomination stage. “It’s great to see that television and the stories we tell are finally becoming a reflection of every part of our society. The voices of Black, Latino, Asian-American and Indigenous creators, as well as LGBTQ, neurodiverse and disabled communities are heard by a wider audience than ever before ”, welcomed on stage the president of the Academy of American television, Frank Scherma.

Article reserved for our subscribers Read also “The Crown”, season 4: the Windsors challenged by modernity

In fact, an African American, comedic actor Cedric the Entertainer, provided the presentation for the ceremony, and black actors or actresses were very present in many categories (and even in the majority for the best actor in a dramatic series, notably). But they all leave empty-handed, just like the series bearing precisely these voices, like Underground Railroad (Amazon Prime Video), dreamlike vision of networks allowing slaves to flee the plantations in 19th Americae century, Lovecraft Country (HBO, OCS in France), a fantastic reinterpretation of segregated America in the 1950s, or even Pose (FX, Canal + Séries in France), on the underground black and Latin scene of New York in the 1980s.

Oversights like a very unpolitical ceremony, a notable lull after the hysteria of the Trump years, when, from the Emmys to the Oscars, each passage at the microphone gave rise to an escalation of fiery statements from Hollywood personalities. They gave way to the consensual statements of Julianne Nicholson (best supporting role in a miniseries or telefilm in Mare of Easttown), who dedicated his award to “All the women in Philadelphia, Kabul and Texas or anywhere who struggle, sometimes find it hard to be happy, realize that life can be tough sometimes, but never stop, never lose hope, never give up , never give up “, or Lucia Aniello (best screenplay and best direction for a comedy with Hacks) : “We wanted to write a series that honors all those who have struggled to tell their stories, especially the women who never got to tell their stories because the world was not listening to them. ”

And to the humor of the funny Jennifer Coolidge, who came to present the prize for best actor in a comedy: “All of these wonderful nominees, you know, are very, very funny and incredibly talented actors, but they have something else in common. Ah, what is it? Well you have overcome the incredible handicap in the business of being a man. Well done gentlemen. ”

A peaceful ceremony, therefore, and without much surprise – if not the victory of the Lady’s game in a hotly contested category – neither great emotion, except, perhaps, during the standing ovation to Jean Smart, best actress in a comedy (Hacks), and great lady of American television who has been making a resounding return to the forefront for several years (she was also nominated this year for her role in Mare of Easttown).

Palmares

Drama series: The Crown

Comedy: Ted lasso

Miniseries: The Lady’s Game

Actor in a Drama Series: Josh O’Connor, The Crown

Actress in a Drama Series: Olivia Colman, The Crown

Supporting Actor (Drama Series): Tobias Menzies, The Crown

Supporting Actress (Drama Series): Gillian Anderson, The Crown

Actor in a comedy: Jason Sudeikis, Ted lasso

Actress in a comedy: Jean Smart, Hacks

Supporting Actor (Comedy): Brett Goldstein, Ted lasso

Supporting Actress (Comedy): Hannah Waddingham, Ted lasso

Actor in a Miniseries or TV Movie: Ewan McGregor, Halston

Actress in a Miniseries or TV Movie: Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown

Supporting Actress (Mini-Series or TV Movie): Julianne Nicholson, Mare of Easttown

Supporting Actor (Mini-Series or TV Movie): Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown

Director (drama series): Jessica Hobbs, The Crown

Director (comedy): Lucia Aniello, Hacks

Director (miniseries, TV movie): Scott Frank, The Lady’s Game

Screenplay (drama series): Peter Morgan, The Crown

Screenplay (comedy): Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs and Jen Statsky, Hacks

Screenplay (miniseries, TV movie): Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You

Screenplay (entertainment show): Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Entertainment show: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Sketch entertainment show: Saturday Night Live

Special live broadcast: Stephen Colbert’s Election Night 2020

Special program recorded: Hamilton