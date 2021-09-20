the disturbing confession of the singer on the Web

Very active on the networks social these recent weeks, Louane does not hesitate to change regularly with his fans. During a question-and-answer session with his followers followers, the singer took the opportunity to discuss all subjects, especially concerning her state of mind. A discussion during which she recognizes totally crack. Objeko explains everything in great detail.

Louane: an astonishing confession on his psychological state and the loss of the smile

A busy life

For many years now, Louane is truly one of the most prominent artists. After his appearance on the show Tea Voice at the age of 17, the whole profession was interested in this young woman with obvious abilities. Endowed with many talents, the singer will also demonstrate a real gift for comedy. Indeed, the director Éric Lartigau offers her an incredible opportunity to play a magnificent role in the film The ram family. Immediately, this feature film is also a huge success for the public as well as professionals.

After these first steps in the world of the 7th art and the César for best female hope, Louane returns to his first love and plunges back into his musical universe. With three albums to his credit, a multitude of concerts and various appearances in films, the interpreter of I fly can already boast of having a very good career behind her despite her very young age. If on the professional side, she has everything to be happy about, her private life is also the source of many joys. Indeed, Louane has a very good relationship with the musician Florian Rossi who has shared his life for several years. A couple who knew the happiness of becoming parents in March 2020 with the arrival of the little one Esme. In short, a life that looks like a fairy tale. But only in appearance! Objeko explains why.

A woman like the others

If the description of this existence may seem idyllic, Louane admits also experiencing difficulties, and even blues. During this question-and-answer session with its subscribers on Instagram, she also agrees to deliver very frankly about her state of mind. She thus recognizes sometimes experiencing periods when morale is at its lowest. ” I have literally not a smile in every situation. It only engages me, but I think it’s important to live your emotions. I sometimes crack. I have shitty days like everyone else. Should try to get over things, but I try to be positive more often ”. Before adding: “Today I’m fine”.

Indeed, Louane’s life is not necessarily a long series of happiness without roughness. For her, life hasn’t always been a smooth river. Diagnosed as hyperactive from the age of 8, the artist had a rather hectic childhood. However, through music, she finds a way that allows her to flourish. From the age of 12, Louane began to participate in singing competitions before being finally spotted at the age of 17 by Bruno. Berber, the casting director of Tea Voice. An experience that obviously will change his life.





The death of his father

In 2013, Louane therefore participated in the famous TF1 hook. Throughout the course for which she will reach the semi-finals, the singer can count on the unwavering support of Louis Bertignac his coach. However, this magnificent experience will coincide with the disappearance of her father, who died a few days before the broadcast of the show. A real trauma for the one who was starting to become famous. As misfortune never comes alone, Louane will soon have to face another mourning.

The following year, Louane effectively lost his mother, victim of a long illness. In a little over a year, the artist then saw her two parents leave her at the very moment when her professional dream was coming true. It is therefore easy to understand why she acknowledges today having lived through difficult times and periods during which she broke down a lot. However, Louane now seems to have regained all his zest for life. Having become a mother, the arrival of this child truly fills her with happiness, as she does not hesitate to repeat on numerous occasions. Also very balanced in her relationship, she is nevertheless very discreet about anything that touches her private life directly or indirectly. Perhaps a way for her to keep a secret garden and a cocoon in which she obviously feels perfectly good. In short, today, Louane is better.



