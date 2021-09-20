The “ego” of a famous singer has totally annoyed viewers, the Web is unleashed

While the famous program Dance with the stars is back on the screens of TF1, some candidates have already left their mark on the issue. Indeed, the viewers, but also the members of the jury indeed particularly appreciated the performance of Bilal. Hassani. However, another candidate appears to have somewhat annoyed the public by his attitude. Objeko explains why.

Dance with the stars : a candidate deemed too sure of herself, internet users go wild

Too long an absence

Of them years already than Dance with the stars had no longer enchanted the audience of the 1st channel. Due to the pandemic of Covid-19, TF1 had indeed decided to ignore last season. The joy is then great among the public. But also among the participants very impatient to find this program which has become cult over the years. Once again, Camille Combal therefore ensures the presentation of the show with a cast at the height of the event. As well on the side of the candidates as of the jury, the production has indeed put the small dishes in the big ones.

To judge the performances of the dancers, the jury will be composed this year of Chris Marquez, the famous couturier Jean-Paul Gaultier, François Alu and Denitsa Ikonomova which has now passed to the other side of the barrier. For this first show of this new season, viewers were able to discover six duets which all delivered a great performance. Lucie Lucas with Anthony Colette, Laam and Maxime Dereymez, Moussa Niang and Coralie Licata, or even John the Baptist Maunier and Inès Van Damme. A list to which we must add Samuel Texier, a newcomer in the program accompanied for the occasion by the young singer Wejdene. Objeko tells you more about this evening.

Too much insurance?

Before discovering the other couples in competition, the viewers of Dance with the stars were therefore able to attend an exceptional show this Friday, September 17, 2021. An evening during which Bilal Hassani besides taped the assistance. For the first time in the history of the competition, two men actually danced together for the first time. But if the candidate for Eurovision and his partner have conquered the hearts of the public, it is above all because of their performance on the floor. Quickly, the coaches seemed unanimous and decided in the wake of offering Bilal Hassani four immunity buzzes.

If on his side Wejdene was not unworthy for this return of Dance with the stars, yet it only collects two buzzes. Visibly disappointed by this judgment, the young singer did not fail to let it be known: “I thought I had all four immunity buzzes”. An attitude far from satisfying Internet users as demonstrated by the rather lively reactions on Twitter. For many fans of the show, Wejdene indeed lack of humility. For them, his behavior can thus be considered quite simply pretentious: ” Wejdene : ‘I thought I had the 4 buzz immunity ‘, but the ankles damn it! “,” Wejdene who expected to have 4 buzzers and who ends up in the last two, I’m going to caner “. A whole series of negative comments which therefore prove that the interpreter ofAnissa may not have behaved properly.





A successful evening

However, despite this flood of criticism towards Wejdene, this first evening of Dance with the stars was truly a success. Some only regret that the production of the show did not think of paying tribute to Patrick Dupont. Indeed, the famous coach of the show and legend of French dance unfortunately left us a few months ago. A large number of viewers therefore expected Camille Combal and its teams, a more respectful attitude towards the one who made the good days of the program. With the exception of a small evocation in the early evening, Patrick Dupond was indeed not honored. Perhaps an oversight that will be quickly repaired.

Wejdene when she saw that it was Bilal who had the 4 buzzes and not her 🥲🤭 #DALS pic.twitter.com/VYFpzj6cP9 – dary⁷🔗🦋 • Jackson’s protect account 🤍 (@daehyungwim) September 17, 2021

But this closed parenthesis, we must recognize that this return of Dance with the stars was obviously a great success. Among the architects of this success, Objeko then invites you to take an interest in Bilal’s service Hassani and his dancer Jordan Mouillerac. Indeed, if the jury awarded them four buzz, the opinions are also very complimentary on the web. Thanks to their contemporary dance on the title Courage to change of Sia, the two partners simply dazzled the audience. So here is a new season of Dance with the stars that begins on the hats of the wheel. A program to be found on Friday, September 24 with the arrival of seven other candidates already eagerly awaited.

Wejdene who expected to have 4 buzzers and who finds himself in the last 2 jvais caner 🤣🤣 #DALS pic.twitter.com/KPL0Oc9qez – Andy 🧞🇫🇷 (@ 3642lil) September 17, 2021

wejdene: I expected to have the 4 buzzers #DALS pic.twitter.com/Fqy4Wvfpy5 – alii 🪐 (@alii_situations) September 17, 2021

Wejdene: “I thought I had the 4 immunity buzzes”. But the ankles damn it 😭😭😭 #DALS pic.twitter.com/6X5mrmycwj – 𝓜𝓪𝔁𝓲𝓶𝓮 ⚓️ (@auMaximAum) September 17, 2021



