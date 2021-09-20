the European Union wants to force Apple to use a universal charger

The European Commission wants to force smartphone manufacturers to use universal connectivity. In fact, the text is primarily aimed at Apple.

Hoped for for many years, will the universal charger finally become a reality? In any case, this is what the European Commission wants. According to information from Echoes, it will unveil this Thursday, September 23 a draft directive intended for all member states of the European Union to force smartphone manufacturers to market mobiles (but also tablets, speakers and headphones) using a single charger. With Apple iPhones in the sights and a potential application in 2024.

To date, the Californian manufacturer is in fact the only one not to integrate a USB-C port in its mobiles, when all the competition has now opted for this charging connection which is gradually replacing the old micro-USB. On some iPads and all iPhones, it is therefore necessary to use a Lightning connector since 2012.

A Lightning cable and a USB-C cable © Apple

Regulation too late to be useful?

The European institutions have long been targeting Apple in order to encourage the brand to use connectors identical to that of competitors, so far with little result.





Unlike the micro-USB, the Lightning cable has the advantage of being able to be plugged in both directions, for ease. But this defect has been corrected with USB-C, which is also reversible.

Despite everything, Apple affirmed in early 2020 its opposition to having the USB-C port imposed by what was then a regulatory project by the European Commission.

“We believe that a regulation imposing a harmonization of smartphone chargers would slow down innovation instead of encouraging it, and would penalize European consumers. […] More than a billion Apple products using a Lightning connector have been sold, within a complete ecosystem of accessories and devices that use a Lightning port ”then explained the Californian giant.

To date, Apple has however already converted in part to USB-C, used on its MacBooks but also on the iPad Pro, the iPad Air and its very recent iPad mini. Over the next few years, Apple could thus decide to harmonize the connectivity of its iPhones, or even eliminate all cables by focusing on wireless charging. With a deadline of 2024, the regulation long awaited by European consumers would thus lapse as soon as it is put in place.