the executive drafts a bill to extend the health pass

On the night of July 25 to 26, Parliament adopted the health pass system introduced until November 15. To go further, a new vote is necessary.

Faced with an improvement in the situation of the Covid-19 epidemic in France, President Emmanuel Macron said he was ready on Thursday to “lift certain constraints” in “territories where the virus circulates less quickly”, without giving any timeline.

A bill to extend the health pass “is being prepared and will be presented to the Council of Ministers on October 13,” announced the entourage of Prime Minister Jean Castex. Then it will be examined in Parliament, by deputies and senators.

New Zealand imposed national lockdown on August 17 as soon as the first case of the Delta variant appeared.

The lockdown of Auckland, New Zealand’s largest city, has been extended for two weeks. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the city, which has a population of two million, will be demoted by Tuesday evening to alert level three on a scale of four because there “is no longer widespread transmission and not detected in Auckland “. The inhabitants will have to continue to stay at home but some businesses, such as restaurants, will now be able to deliver without any contact.

The health restrictions linked to the Covid-19 crisis have certainly convinced some city dwellers to go green, but the great urban exodus has not taken place. According to an Ifop survey carried out for OptimHome, potential buyers are always more interested in medium-sized cities. We explain everything in this article.

9:06 am: Americans can get a third dose

The United States is launching from this Monday the anti-Covid vaccine booster campaign for all American adults who received their second dose eight months previously.

But on Friday, experts in the medical world spoke out in favor of the administration of a 3rd dose of the Pfizer vaccine to all Americans over 65 years of age or at risk but against its injection to the entire population.

Experts were unanimous on the need for a third dose of the vaccine for people aged 65 and over, as well as for people at high risk of developing a severe form of the disease, six months after the second. dose. But this panel also expressed its concerns about the possible side effects that an additional dose of the vaccine would generate if it were administered to the entire population, especially among the youngest.

8:13 am: Fiji wants to reopen its borders to tourists

Still in the grip of Covid-19, the Fiji Islands wish to welcome tourists again from November in the hope of reviving an economy devastated by the pandemic.

When 80% of the eligible population has been vaccinated, tourists from countries on a “green list” – Australia, New Zealand, Japan, Canada, South Korea, Singapore and parts of the United States – will be able to stay. on the archipelago without having to carry out quarantine. So far, 66% of residents have received two doses of the vaccine.

7:49 am: Containment eases in Martinique

From this Monday, in Martinique, travel will be authorized within a radius of 10km, instead of 1 km around the home until then. Access to the beaches will be authorized again, “in dynamic mode”. Navigation will be possible with the rule of 6 passengers maximum for private boats.

7:05 am: Towards a possible deconfinement in Melbourne





The Australian city of Melbourne will come out of containment at the end of October, if the target of 70% of the adult population vaccinated is reached, according to a “road map” released on Sunday.

About five million Melbourne residents have to stay at home since August 5. This is the sixth containment since the start of the pandemic. Once the vaccination rate reaches 80%, fully vaccinated Melbourne residents will have more freedoms, including ditching the mask outdoors and working in the office.

6:26 am: In Italy, the pass boosts vaccination appointments

Appointments to be vaccinated against Covid-19 in Italy started to rise again this week, after the government’s decision to extend to all employees the obligation to present a health pass (negative test, proof vaccination or cure).

“At the national level, there has been a general increase in appointments for the first dose, from 20 to 40% compared to last week,” said General Francesco Figliuolo, extraordinary commissioner in charge of the campaign. vaccine.

Almost 41 million people in Italy have received both doses of the vaccine, or nearly 76% of the population over 12 years old. But the authorities are worried about the latest resistance as the flu season approaches.

5:48 am: Something new to travel to Switzerland

As of Monday, new restrictions apply to enter Switzerland: people who have not been vaccinated and have not recovered from the coronavirus will only be able to cross the border if they can present a negative test on their arrival.

However, there are exceptions … this new measure does not apply to frontier workers and residents of neighboring departments of Switzerland.

5:47 am: Several weeks of continuous improvement

Since August, the health situation has improved every week in France. On Sunday, the number of patients with Covid-19 and hospitalized continued to decline slightly on Sunday, as did the positivity rate.

In total, 8,887 patients are in hospital, against 8,912 on Saturday, with 113 new admissions, according to data from Public Health France. In critical care services, the number of Covid-19 patients is 1,832, against 1,837 on Saturday, with 33 new admissions.

The positivity rate stands at 1.5%, the lowest since mid-July, and 5,814 new cases have been confirmed in the past 24 hours.

The incidence rate is still decreasing, and only three departments have a rate above 200: Guyana (483), Bouches-du-Rhône (256) and Martinique (233).

5:46 am: Towards a health pass limited to “red” departments?

This Sunday on BFMTV, government spokesman Gabriel Attal spoke of a possible adaptation of the health pass locally, recalling “that there are about thirty departments where the incidence rate is very low” and that he had to “see if we can adapt things to a certain number of territories”.