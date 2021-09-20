the former manager of the famous “Hôtel des Mille Collines” convicted of terrorism

Paul Rusesabagina was found guilty of terrorism by the Rwandan courts.

The man is known worldwide for having, in 1994, welcomed and saved more than a thousand people from the genocide by sheltering them in the hotel he managed, the Thousand hills in Kigali. His story was brought to the screen in 2004. The resulting notoriety allowed Paul Rusesabagina to be more audible in his criticism of Paul Kagame, the president of Rwanda, for his authoritarianism and human rights abuses. ‘Man.

Rusesabagina does not deny supporting the Rwandan Movement for Democratic Change (MRCD), a political party that calls for the overthrow of Paul Kagame, the president of Rwanda. A purely political opposition according to him. He has never taken part in a violent action, he assures us.

But for the prosecution, Rusesabagina is above all the leader of the National Liberation Front (FLN), considered the armed wing of the MRCD. “He founded a terrorist organization, he contributed financially to terrorist activities”said Judge Beatrice Mukamurenzi, summing up the charge. The FLN is accused by the authorities of Kigali of being responsible for the death of nine people during attacks in the south of the country in 2018. A few months later, in a video, Paul Rusesabagina supported the FLN and presented the fight army as the only way to overthrow Paul Kagame’s regime.





Feeling threatened by power, Rusesabagina had lived since 1996 in exile in Belgium, then in the United States, far from Kigali, from where he could say all the bad things he thinks about President Kagame. In August 2020, he was trapped by the Rwandan police. From Dubai, where he was staying at the time, he took a plane to Burundi. In fact, the plane will land in Kigali, fruit of international cooperation, recognizes Rwanda, saying that the arrest was legal.

Since last March, the accused and his lawyers have boycotted the hearings, denouncing a trial “Politics”, a “removal” and deplorable conditions of detention. None was present at the time of the verdict. The sentence has not yet been detailed by the court, but the prosecutor has requested life in prison.