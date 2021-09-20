The Google Pixel 5 does not wait for French Days to lower its price

The Pixel 5 is Google’s current high-end smartphone. It will soon be replaced by two new models, for which it is now lowering its price at several e-merchants and going from 629 euros to 589 euros.

The French Days begin on Friday and many promotions are on the program, but some manufacturers obviously do not seem to need to wait for this commercial event to lower the prices of their smartphones. This is currently the case with Google, which is reducing the initial price of its Pixel 5 by 40 euros, the same price that was charged during the 2021 summer sales period.

The key points of the Google Pixel 5

The compact format

The 90 Hz OLED display

An excellent camera

The Snapdragon 765G compatible 5G

Instead of the usual 629 euros, the Google Pixel 5 is now back on sale at only 589 euros at Boulanger, but also on the Fnac site.

Google’s latest compact premium smartphone?

The next Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are coming soon and both offer screen sizes over 6.4 inches, even the new affordable smartphone that sulks Europe offers a similar diagonal. The Pixel 5 could then be the last premium compact smartphone from the Mountain View firm, with its format that fits well in the hand thanks to its borderless screen – AMOLED and Full HD + at 90 Hz – of only 6 inches.

A champion of the photo

This is obviously not a surprise, but the Pixel 5 is an excellent camera phone. Google has been working on its algorithms for a long time and the results are more and more excellent. As a result, this high-end smartphone does not need a large number of sensors to stand out – unlike the competition – and its 12 + 16 megapixel dual camera is already very efficient, especially at night and to capture a moving target. It is simply the best for taking a photo of a pet or a child.

There are some new features compared to the old model, such as the mode Night sight (night vision) for night portraits or even the “Cinematic PanTo produce a dramatic effect in slow motion for videos. It is nevertheless disappointing for selfies with its 8 megapixel sensor, but it is still very correct for a video call.

A technical sheet still very acceptable

So yes, the Pixel 5 is not the most powerful smartphone available at this price, but the Snapdragon 765G is a chip that can meet all the needs that a user may have, from web browsing. social networks to music and video streaming, even running mobile games in more than acceptable graphic conditions. In addition, Google’s phone promises to be durable, since it is compatible with the 5G network and benefits from Android updates in advance.





Google has also made efforts in terms of the autonomy of its high-end smartphone. The Pixel 5’s 4,080mAh battery can last a whole day or more depending on your usage. There is even an extreme energy saving mode that lets you choose which application is essential or not, everything else being paused. Enough to last up to 48 hours, according to the manufacturer.

To find out even more, do not hesitate to read our full review of the Google Pixel 5.

8 / 10

The competition of the Google Pixel 5

