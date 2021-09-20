the hero of “Hotel Rwanda” sentenced to 25 years in prison for “terrorism”

The former hotelier whose story inspired the film “Rwanda HotelWas on trial for his support for the FLN, a rebel group accused of carrying out deadly attacks in 2018 and 2019.

Paul Rusesabagina, former hotelier whose story inspired the film “Rwanda Hotel“And become a fierce critic of the Rwandan regime, was sentenced Monday to 25 years in prison after being found guilty of”terrorism“.

The former director of the Hôtel des Mille Collines in Kigali, known to have enabled the rescue of more than a thousand people during the genocide of 1994, was found guilty of having formed and financed the National Liberation Front ( FLN), a rebel group accused of carrying out deadly attacks in Rwanda in 2018 and 2019.

Rusesabagina “admitted some of the crimes”

Life imprisonment had been requested against him but the court decided “to reduce his sentence to 25 years“Said Judge Beatrice Mukamurenzi, stating that Rusesabagina”admitted some of the crimes and apologized for it»And that this is his first conviction.

Corn “since he did not go to his trial, there can be no reduction of those 25 years», Said Judge Mukamurenzi, one of the three judges of the Kigali court, in reference to the boycott of the hearings by the accused and his defense since March. After the announcement of his guilt, his adopted daughter Carine Kanimba had denounced from Belgium a verdict “decided“By President Paul Kagame, accusing him of having”kidnapped” his father.

Paul Rusesabagina, 67, was made famous by the film “Rwanda Hotel”Released in 2004, which recounted how this moderate Hutu saved more than 1,000 people who took refuge in his establishment during the 1994 genocide which left 800,000 dead, mainly Tutsi. After being arrested in controversial conditions in Kigali in August 2020, this virulent opponent of Paul Kagame was tried from February to July on nine counts, including that of “terrorism“.





He always denied these attacks

Paul Rusesabagina admitted to having participated in the founding in 2017 of the Rwandan Movement for Democratic Change (MRCD), of which the FLN is considered the armed wing, but he has always denied any involvement in these attacks. “The MRCD-FLN committed terrorist acts. The MRCD cannot be separated from military actsFrom the FLN, said Beatrice Mukamurenzi.

Neither Rusesabagina, who has 30 days to appeal this judgment, nor his lawyers were present when the verdict was read. They boycotted the hearings, denouncing a trial “Politics“Made possible by its”removalOrganized by the Rwandan authorities, as well as ill-treatment in detention. His family, who expressed their concern about his state of health, and his supporters have continued to denounce “a show set up by the Rwandan government to silence a critic and cool any future dissent“.

The United States, which awarded him the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2005, the European Parliament and Belgium, of which he is a national, had also expressed concerns about the conditions of his arrest and the fairness of the trial. In an interview in early September, Rwandan President Paul Kagame responded to criticism, assuring that Paul Rusesabagina would be “judged as fairly as possible“.

Paul Rusesabagina has been a vocal opponent of Paul Kagame for more than 20 years, whom he accuses of authoritarianism and of fueling anti-Hutu sentiment. He had been living in exile in the United States and Belgium since 1996, before being arrested in Kigali in 2020 in troubled circumstances, when a plane he thought was destined for Burundi. The Rwandan government admitted to having “facilitated the trip“Towards Kigali, but claimed that the arrest was”legal” and “his rights have never been violated“.

His notoriety criticized

The five-month hearing saw conflicting testimony about his role. A spokesperson for the FLN said he had “not given orders to FLN fighters“. Another co-accused claimed that all the orders came from him.

His Hollywood notoriety had aroused criticism. Some survivors of the Thousand Hills reproach him in particular for having taken advantage of their misfortune and for having embellished his role. He had also used his fame to give global resonance to his increasingly virulent positions against the Paul Kagame regime, which earned him attacks from supporters of the regime.