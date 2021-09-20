The Last of Us: The end of filming date known, Naughty Dog even more invested

Since the spring, the production of the series The Last of Us by HBO is in full swing. We know that the pilot is shot, and some photos of the set have been published. But recently, we learned more about the production and the role of Neil Druckmann.

In a document published by the Director’s Guild of Canada and relayed by our colleagues at JeuxActu, we first learn that the series will have to complete filming on June 8, 2022 then enter the post-production phase for good. We also knew that Nauthy Dog, and more specifically Niel Druckmann, is involved in the creative process, but it goes even further than we thought. Indeed, the document indicates that Neil Druckmann will be one of the directors of the first season, alongside Kantemir Balagov, who directed the pilot episode, but also Craig Mazin, Jasmila Zbanic and Peter Hoar.





The broadcast date has not yet been revealed, but we know that the first season will have 10 episodes, and that the scenario will cover the story of the first game. All that remains is to wait for the details of the episodes to find out who is directing which episode. On the casting side, we will find as expected Pedro Pascal (Joel), Bella Ramsey (Ellie), Gabriel Luna (Tommy), Nico Parker (Sarah), Merle Dandridge (Marlene) or even Jeffrey Pierce, the actor who played Tommy in the game, but who this time will be Perry, a rebel living in one of the zones quarantine.