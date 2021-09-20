The Lord of the Rings: this idea of ​​Peter Jackson to avoid censorship

Clément Cuyer appreciates all genres, from good hard-hitting horror films to schoolboy comedy. He is an “old man” of AlloCiné, journalist in the editorial staff for more than two passionate decades. “Too old for this bullshit”? Oh never!

As “The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers” airs this Monday evening on TMC, focus on director Peter Jackson’s brilliant idea to bypass censorship when it comes to putting bloody scenes on screen.

For his cult Lord of the Rings trilogy, director Peter Jackson often used little tricks to achieve his ends, such as making Gandalf look taller than Frodo or making Boromir truly dead in the image. While The Two Towers, the second part of the franchise, is broadcast this Monday evening on TMC, focus on another idea from the New Zealander, implemented in order not to attract the wrath of censorship.





The Lord of the Rings saga includes many fights with particularly bloody scenes. In order to avoid an overly harsh classification which would have been detrimental to the career of the films at the box office, Peter Jackson therefore opted for an effective solution: to rule out the idea of ​​red blood and give black blood to the evil creatures of Sauron and Saruman, whether Orcs, Goblins and other Uruk-hai.

In the end, the violent fights of the Lord of the Rings are visually less “bloody” with this black blood, in particular the battle of the Deep of Helm in The Two tbear. And Peter Jackson has succeeded, the three films having been released in theaters with the very advantageous classification PG-13, which “just” strongly recommends an accompanionship for children under 13 years old, some images may not suit them.

For the little anecdote, we will finally note that Peter Jackson asked the actors playing the Orcs to do liquorice mouthwashes before the shots. This in order to give blackness to the “mouths” of these frightening creatures to say the least.

False Match: the blunders and mistakes of the “Lord of the Rings”