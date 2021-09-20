the LOSC reacts to the sanctions of the Disciplinary Commission

The Mastiffs are sticking out their fangs. This Monday, the Disciplinary Commission of the LFP, which has definitely had a lot of work to do since the start of this 2021-2022 exercise, exceptionally met in order to decide on the vi after the incidents that occurred on Saturday during the North derby between the RC Lens and LOSC Lille at the Félix Bollaert-Delelis stadium. The Sang et Or are thus condemned to play their next two home matches behind closed doors while waiting for a final decision to be made on this subject, the file having been placed under investigation by the Disciplinary Commission. For his part, the reigning French champion will be deprived of his supporters far from his bases while awaiting the final measure taken against them. The people of Lille, through a press release, came out of the silence in the early evening on Monday.





“The LOSC takes note of the decisions rendered today by the Disciplinary Commission of the LFP following the serious incidents which occurred at the Bollaert-Delelis stadium on Saturday September 18th. LOSC has always been firmly and unambiguously committed to combating all forms of violence that affect football and damage its supporters, its clubs, and its image. The LOSC is of course at the entire disposal of the LFP and the authorities during the investigation, and is now examining the appropriate legal follow-up to be given to these serious events with a view to ensuring, in particular, the protection and the defense of the interests of LOSC, its supporters and its community ”, specifies the Lille club, which could therefore appeal to justice in this story. RC Lens had also reacted to the first decisions of the Disciplinary Commission earlier this Monday.