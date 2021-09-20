The magnificent and moving tribute to Christophe Dominici before Toulon-Stade Français

The winger of the XV of France, tragically died in November 2020, was greeted on Sunday evening.

A minute of applause, a kick-off given by his family and the name Domi with the number 11 written on the lawn: the Mayol stadium paid tribute to Christophe Dominici, who died last year, Sunday during the Toulon- match. French stadium, the two clubs where he played. A portrait of the former winger of the XV of France (67 caps) was deployed on the field before the match. Several former players who knew him, such as the current coach of the Blues Fabien Galthié, as well as relatives were present on the lawn.





After a minute of heavy applause, Christophe Dominici’s family symbolically kicked off the meeting. The match between Toulon and the Stade Français on the occasion of the 3rd day of Top 14 marks the first round of a trophy created in tribute to “Domi”.

This trophy bearing his name will be awarded to the winner of the two duels between the two teams in the league. The winner will be the team “which will have accumulated the most field points on the home and away matches of their direct confrontations”, explained the Var club and the Parisian club in press releases. The second round is scheduled for the weekend of January 29 at the Jean-Bouin stadium on the occasion of the 16th matchday of Top 14. Dominici, who spent his professional career in both clubs, died suddenly in November 2020, at the age of 48.