the Minister of Industry “a little stunned” by Arc France’s need for financing

On the sidelines of a trip to Saint-Saulve, to welcome the resumption of the Ascoval steelworks, Saturday, September 18, the Minister of Industry Agnès Pannier-Runacher said to herself ” a little stunned », According to our colleagues from Figaro, by the new financing needs of the glass giant Arc, which employs 4,400 people on its historic Arques site. This new call for funds, estimated at 20 million euros, comes one year almost to the day after the minister’s visit to Arc to ratify the loan of 108 million euros, including 94 million from the State, granted to the company by the State, the Region and the agglomeration community of the Pays de Saint-Omer (CAPSO).

” Responsibility ”

Agnès Pannier-Runacher then tweeted, “ at Arc in Pas-de-Calais, with Brigitte Bourguignon, to express our confidence in the company. Arc has been there every time we help her, that’s why we lend her “. A year later, the Minister calls on managers and shareholders to “ responsibility “. ” We can understand that from time to time there are difficulties in the conduct of the life of a company, but we are a little amazed by this situation which has nothing to do (…) with the order books. full », Also quotes Le Figaro.





The difficulties that Arc is going through are linked to the health crisis and operational dysfunctions – the difficult implementation of new computer software for inventory management and the outsourcing of packaging – which have led the company to reshuffle its executive without Tristan Borne, CEO since 2017, and for the benefit of Nicholas Hodler, group boss since 2018.

Meeting in Bercy

The management of Arc France would have announced, Friday, September 17, the end of the outsourcing of cardboard, a few days before a meeting scheduled in Bercy on September 20. In 2019, during the debt restructuring, the Interministerial Committee for Industrial Restructuring (CIRI) at the Ministry of the Economy, hinted that it hoped that Arc would no longer have to come back to it.